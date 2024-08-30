

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Massachusetts Department of Public Health (MDPH) has confirmed a second human case of the mosquito-borne Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE) virus in the state.



The patient is a woman in her 30s who was exposed in Plymouth County, located in the southeastern region of the state. The Massachusetts health officials reported that she contracted the virus before aerial spraying for mosquitoes occurred on Tuesday night.



Notably, a horse in the vicinity also tested positive for EEE, marking the second confirmed case in horses this year.



Dr. Robbie Goldstein, the MDPH public health commissioner said, 'This evidence of the spread of EEE to a person and a horse in Plymouth County before aerial spraying confirms risk in the area. We expect that the aerial spraying will help prevent risk for EEE from continuing to escalate in the area, but it does not eliminate it completely. We are asking people to be consistent about taking steps to prevent mosquito bites.'



Earlier this year, a man in his 80s became the first human case of EEE in Massachusetts, having been exposed in southern Worcester County. Moreover, a horse in Middleboro died this week from the virus.



The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) notes that approximately one-third of individuals with severe EEE do not survive, and survivors may face lasting physical and neurological effects.



It is important to note that currently, there are no vaccines or specific treatments for EEE in humans. However, rest, hydration, and over-the-counter pain relief may alleviate some symptoms.



In light of these developments, health officials strongly advise residents to stay indoors during dawn and dusk, apply insect repellent, and wear long sleeves to protect against mosquito bites.



