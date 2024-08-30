

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The University of California, Berkeley researchers have made significant progress in tackling the issue of plastic waste with their groundbreaking findings, which were recently featured in the journal Science. They have developed an innovative chemical process that has the potential to revolutionize the way plastics are recycled. Their chemical process involves breaking down commonly used plastics by converting them into gas through chemical reactions.



This novel approach enables them to revert plastics to their original chemical forms, thus allowing for continuous recycling without degradation in quality. The team's use of a catalyst made of sodium and tungsten has been instrumental in speeding up the process, effectively vaporizing polyethylene and polypropylene, two of the most widely used plastics. This transformation turns solid waste into gases, enabling the polymers to be reduced to their chemical precursors for easy reconstruction.



Dr. John Hartwig, who spearheaded the research, and his team have successfully devised a method to recycle plastics indefinitely, aiming to significantly reduce the amount of plastic waste that ends up in landfills.



An important aspect highlighted by Richard 'RJ' Conk, a Ph.D. candidate in chemistry at UC Berkeley, is the potential for this method to offer a superior alternative to traditional mechanical recycling. Instead of producing lower-quality products, this chemical method aims to recreate the original plastic from scratch, presenting a promising solution for the recycling industry. Moreover, Conk emphasized the significance of creating economic incentives to stimulate the collection of plastic waste while discouraging environmental disposal. This aligns with their vision of making recycling more cost-effective, ultimately leading to a reduction in plastic pollution.



While the research team has achieved promising results in the laboratory, they are fully aware of the challenges involved in scaling up their process for industrial application, which Dr. Hartwig referred to as the 'valley of death' for scientific innovations. As they strive to move their innovative approach from the lab to real-world impact, the team is actively seeking federal funding and collaborating with industrial partners to further refine and advance their work.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2024 AFX News