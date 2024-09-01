SEEDS Academy and Visa Partner to Empower Youth and Promote Sustainability Through Innovative Online Courses

KUWAIT CITY, Sept. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SEEDS Academy is proud to announce its partnership with digital payment leader, Visa, aimed at empowering youth and advancing sustainability in alignment with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and Kuwait Vision 2035. The partnership also highlights Visa's commitment to supporting women entrepreneurs in the Gulf to take the next step in their business journeys.

Designed to equip young individuals with the knowledge and skills needed to thrive in today's rapidly evolving global landscape, the partnership will pioneer a series of free online courses focused on the circular economy. By adopting the principles of the circular economy, the partnership with Visa represents a bold step forward in the journey to educate participants on the practical foundations of sustainable development and empower them to become effective agents of change in their communities to build a more resilient future for generations to come.

SEEDS Academy, a Kuwait-based educational institution, is dedicated to advancing sustainability education in the Middle East and North Africa region. The academy specializes in providing innovative courses and training programs tailored to the needs of youth, professionals, and organizations. Through a unique blend of digital and interactive learning, we aim to equip learners with the essential knowledge and tools to become informed leaders, capable of driving positive change in their communities.

As part of our strategic partnership, SEEDS Academy offers a suite of specialized courses titled: 'Fundamentals of Circular Economy,' 'Circular Business Models,' and 'Sustainable Supply Chains.' These courses are designed to equip young individuals with the practical knowledge and tools necessary to effectively apply circular economy principles in their personal and professional journeys. The courses specifically target participants in the Middle East and North Africa region and are offered in Arabic with English subtitles to facilitate understanding and broaden reach.

"At SEEDS Academy, we are dedicated to supporting the United Nations SDGs and the Kuwait Vision 2035, by providing accessible and inclusive education opportunities for all," said Ghanima Almutawa, CEO at SEEDS Academy. "By empowering local youth with the knowledge and skills needed to address pressing environmental challenges, we are laying the foundation for a more green and prosperous future."

"Visa is committed to creating a digital economy for everyone, everywhere. An economy that is digital and inclusive is one that is also sustainable - it promotes efficient use of resources, fosters innovation in sustainable technologies, and provides access to more individuals and businesses to make a positive difference. That's why we are delighted to partner with SEEDS Academy on this important initiative and to contribute to the Kuwait government's efforts towards sustainability and an inclusive future," said Carl Manlan, Visa's VP and Head of Inclusive Impact & Sustainability for the CEMEA region.

For more information about SEEDS Academy and the upcoming online courses in partnership with Visa, please visit www.seedsacademy.co or contact info@seedsacademy.co.

