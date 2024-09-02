DJ Molten Ventures Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW; GRW) Molten Ventures Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 02-Sep-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- \Molten Ventures plc ("Molten" or the "Company") Transaction in own shares Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW, Euronext Growth: GRW) announces that on Friday, 30 August 2024 Numis Securities Limited (trading as "Deutsche Numis"), purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 26 July 2024. Ordinary shares purchased: 80,000 Highest price paid per ordinary share: 415.00p Lowest price paid per ordinary share: 412.00p Volume weighted average price paid per ordinary share: 414.5548p

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 1,587,043 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 187,459,407.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007, as amended, and the Central Bank (Investment Market Conduct) Rules 2019.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 30/08/2024

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 80,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 414.5548

Individual transactions

Transaction Number of ordinary shares price Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading purchased Time) number venue (pence per share) 1101 413.00 08:32:40 00071183668TRLO0 XLON 1129 412.50 08:38:47 00071183830TRLO0 XLON 945 412.50 08:43:47 00071183925TRLO0 XLON 169 412.50 08:43:47 00071183926TRLO0 XLON 1083 414.00 08:50:53 00071184059TRLO0 XLON 393 414.00 08:53:41 00071184101TRLO0 XLON 90 414.00 08:54:21 00071184118TRLO0 XLON 265 414.00 09:15:26 00071184671TRLO0 XLON 1235 414.00 09:15:26 00071184672TRLO0 XLON 829 414.00 09:15:26 00071184673TRLO0 XLON 1250 414.00 09:15:26 00071184674TRLO0 XLON 1102 414.00 09:15:26 00071184675TRLO0 XLON 200 413.00 09:19:40 00071184781TRLO0 XLON 992 413.00 09:19:40 00071184782TRLO0 XLON 6 415.00 11:24:04 00071187986TRLO0 XLON 1150 415.00 11:41:11 00071188342TRLO0 XLON 1125 415.00 11:41:11 00071188343TRLO0 XLON 1214 415.00 11:41:11 00071188344TRLO0 XLON 1282 415.00 11:41:11 00071188345TRLO0 XLON 1199 415.00 11:41:11 00071188346TRLO0 XLON 1065 415.00 11:41:11 00071188347TRLO0 XLON 1100 415.00 11:41:11 00071188348TRLO0 XLON 1051 415.00 11:41:11 00071188349TRLO0 XLON 1141 415.00 11:41:11 00071188350TRLO0 XLON 1284 415.00 11:41:11 00071188351TRLO0 XLON 1227 415.00 11:41:11 00071188352TRLO0 XLON 840 415.00 11:41:11 00071188353TRLO0 XLON 1297 415.00 11:41:11 00071188354TRLO0 XLON 342 415.00 11:41:11 00071188355TRLO0 XLON 685 415.00 11:41:11 00071188356TRLO0 XLON 426 415.00 11:41:11 00071188357TRLO0 XLON 643 414.00 11:43:45 00071188440TRLO0 XLON 334 414.00 11:43:45 00071188441TRLO0 XLON 19 414.00 11:43:45 00071188442TRLO0 XLON 250 414.00 11:43:45 00071188443TRLO0 XLON 19 414.00 11:43:45 00071188444TRLO0 XLON 1238 415.00 12:06:58 00071188894TRLO0 XLON 1743 414.50 12:09:52 00071188920TRLO0 XLON 1250 414.50 12:09:52 00071188921TRLO0 XLON 175 415.00 13:49:16 00071190939TRLO0 XLON 1115 415.00 13:49:16 00071190940TRLO0 XLON 1283 415.00 13:49:16 00071190941TRLO0 XLON 1270 415.00 13:49:16 00071190942TRLO0 XLON 699 415.00 13:49:16 00071190943TRLO0 XLON 438 415.00 13:49:16 00071190944TRLO0 XLON 1129 415.00 13:49:16 00071190945TRLO0 XLON 38 415.00 13:49:16 00071190946TRLO0 XLON 1157 415.00 13:49:16 00071190947TRLO0 XLON 1064 415.00 13:49:16 00071190948TRLO0 XLON 29 415.00 13:49:16 00071190949TRLO0 XLON 468 415.00 13:49:16 00071190950TRLO0 XLON 706 415.00 13:49:16 00071190951TRLO0 XLON 294 415.00 13:49:16 00071190952TRLO0 XLON 19 415.00 13:49:16 00071190953TRLO0 XLON 250 415.00 13:49:16 00071190954TRLO0 XLON 552 415.00 13:49:16 00071190955TRLO0 XLON 1247 414.00 13:55:17 00071191131TRLO0 XLON 1041 415.00 14:12:54 00071191463TRLO0 XLON 310 415.00 14:12:54 00071191464TRLO0 XLON 1252 415.00 14:12:54 00071191465TRLO0 XLON 750 415.00 14:12:54 00071191466TRLO0 XLON 30 415.00 14:12:54 00071191467TRLO0 XLON 500 414.50 14:27:54 00071191804TRLO0 XLON 19 414.50 14:27:54 00071191805TRLO0 XLON 582 414.50 14:27:54 00071191806TRLO0 XLON 93 414.00 14:27:54 00071191807TRLO0 XLON 5 414.00 14:27:54 00071191808TRLO0 XLON

