Dow Jones News
Molten Ventures Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Molten Ventures Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW; GRW) 
Molten Ventures Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
02-Sep-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
\Molten Ventures plc 
("Molten" or the "Company") 
 
Transaction in own shares 
Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW, Euronext Growth: GRW) announces that on Friday, 30 August 2024 Numis Securities Limited 
(trading as "Deutsche Numis"), purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the 
Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 26 
July 2024. 
Ordinary shares purchased: 
                            80,000 
 
Highest price paid per ordinary share: 
                            415.00p 
 
Lowest price paid per ordinary share: 
                            412.00p 
 
Volume weighted average price paid per ordinary share: 
                            414.5548p

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 1,587,043 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 187,459,407.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007, as amended, and the Central Bank (Investment Market Conduct) Rules 2019.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 30/08/2024

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 80,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 414.5548

Individual transactions 

Transaction 
Number of ordinary shares     price      Time of transaction (UK   Transaction reference    Trading 
purchased                     Time)            number           venue 
                 (pence per 
                 share) 
1101               413.00      08:32:40          00071183668TRLO0      XLON 
1129               412.50      08:38:47          00071183830TRLO0      XLON 
945                412.50      08:43:47          00071183925TRLO0      XLON 
169                412.50      08:43:47          00071183926TRLO0      XLON 
1083               414.00      08:50:53          00071184059TRLO0      XLON 
393                414.00      08:53:41          00071184101TRLO0      XLON 
90                414.00      08:54:21          00071184118TRLO0      XLON 
265                414.00      09:15:26          00071184671TRLO0      XLON 
1235               414.00      09:15:26          00071184672TRLO0      XLON 
829                414.00      09:15:26          00071184673TRLO0      XLON 
1250               414.00      09:15:26          00071184674TRLO0      XLON 
1102               414.00      09:15:26          00071184675TRLO0      XLON 
200                413.00      09:19:40          00071184781TRLO0      XLON 
992                413.00      09:19:40          00071184782TRLO0      XLON 
6                 415.00      11:24:04          00071187986TRLO0      XLON 
1150               415.00      11:41:11          00071188342TRLO0      XLON 
1125               415.00      11:41:11          00071188343TRLO0      XLON 
1214               415.00      11:41:11          00071188344TRLO0      XLON 
1282               415.00      11:41:11          00071188345TRLO0      XLON 
1199               415.00      11:41:11          00071188346TRLO0      XLON 
1065               415.00      11:41:11          00071188347TRLO0      XLON 
1100               415.00      11:41:11          00071188348TRLO0      XLON 
1051               415.00      11:41:11          00071188349TRLO0      XLON 
1141               415.00      11:41:11          00071188350TRLO0      XLON 
1284               415.00      11:41:11          00071188351TRLO0      XLON 
1227               415.00      11:41:11          00071188352TRLO0      XLON 
840                415.00      11:41:11          00071188353TRLO0      XLON 
1297               415.00      11:41:11          00071188354TRLO0      XLON 
342                415.00      11:41:11          00071188355TRLO0      XLON 
685                415.00      11:41:11          00071188356TRLO0      XLON 
426                415.00      11:41:11          00071188357TRLO0      XLON 
643                414.00      11:43:45          00071188440TRLO0      XLON 
334                414.00      11:43:45          00071188441TRLO0      XLON 
19                414.00      11:43:45          00071188442TRLO0      XLON 
250                414.00      11:43:45          00071188443TRLO0      XLON 
19                414.00      11:43:45          00071188444TRLO0      XLON 
1238               415.00      12:06:58          00071188894TRLO0      XLON 
1743               414.50      12:09:52          00071188920TRLO0      XLON 
1250               414.50      12:09:52          00071188921TRLO0      XLON 
175                415.00      13:49:16          00071190939TRLO0      XLON 
1115               415.00      13:49:16          00071190940TRLO0      XLON 
1283               415.00      13:49:16          00071190941TRLO0      XLON 
1270               415.00      13:49:16          00071190942TRLO0      XLON 
699                415.00      13:49:16          00071190943TRLO0      XLON 
438                415.00      13:49:16          00071190944TRLO0      XLON 
1129               415.00      13:49:16          00071190945TRLO0      XLON 
38                415.00      13:49:16          00071190946TRLO0      XLON 
1157               415.00      13:49:16          00071190947TRLO0      XLON 
1064               415.00      13:49:16          00071190948TRLO0      XLON 
29                415.00      13:49:16          00071190949TRLO0      XLON 
468                415.00      13:49:16          00071190950TRLO0      XLON 
706                415.00      13:49:16          00071190951TRLO0      XLON 
294                415.00      13:49:16          00071190952TRLO0      XLON 
19                415.00      13:49:16          00071190953TRLO0      XLON 
250                415.00      13:49:16          00071190954TRLO0      XLON 
552                415.00      13:49:16          00071190955TRLO0      XLON 
1247               414.00      13:55:17          00071191131TRLO0      XLON 
1041               415.00      14:12:54          00071191463TRLO0      XLON 
310                415.00      14:12:54          00071191464TRLO0      XLON 
1252               415.00      14:12:54          00071191465TRLO0      XLON 
750                415.00      14:12:54          00071191466TRLO0      XLON 
30                415.00      14:12:54          00071191467TRLO0      XLON 
500                414.50      14:27:54          00071191804TRLO0      XLON 
19                414.50      14:27:54          00071191805TRLO0      XLON 
582                414.50      14:27:54          00071191806TRLO0      XLON 
93                414.00      14:27:54          00071191807TRLO0      XLON 
5                 414.00      14:27:54          00071191808TRLO0      XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

September 02, 2024 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
