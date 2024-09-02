Spectral Capital Corporation Led by Sean Michael Brehm Finalizes Acquisition of Node Nexus Co. LLC

Spectral Capital Corporation (OTCQB:FCCN) is pleased to announce the successful acquisition of Node Nexus Co. LLC, a pioneering leader in decentralized edge and hybrid computing technologies, now enhanced with cutting-edge quantum computing capabilities.

Strategic Significance of the Acquisition

The acquisition of Node Nexus represents a strategic milestone for Spectral Capital, reinforcing its position at the forefront of the rapidly advancing quantum computing sector. Quantum technology is poised to address critical global challenges, including cybersecurity, climate change, and the evolution of enterprise AI applications. With the integration of Node Nexus, Spectral Capital is now equipped to offer a comprehensive suite of quantum computing solutions to enterprises and governments worldwide. Key offerings include:

- Vogon Cloud: The rebranded Node Nexus Network, now known as Vogon Cloud, delivers decentralized edge and hybrid cloud solutions across 16 global regions. Vogon Cloud integrates distributed quantum ledger technology, providing enhanced data security and sustainability that surpass traditional cloud services.

- QuantumVM: This groundbreaking platform seamlessly bridges legacy data management with advanced containerization technology, enabling decentralized data operations on state-of-the-art ledger and database systems.

- Expanded IP Portfolio: Spectral now possesses an extensive intellectual property portfolio, featuring over 100 pending patents and applications, further establishing its leadership in the quantum computing industry.

- Expert Team: The acquisition includes a team of 20 quantum computing specialists whose expertise will be instrumental in advancing Spectral's initiatives.

-Innovative Technologies: Node Nexus's advanced IBA Technology ensures secure transactions, while its TVF Technology is poised to revolutionize the sustainability of data centers.

- Government Partnerships: Spectral has secured over 10 Memoranda of Understanding (MOUs) with various governments for deploying TVF data centers dedicated to quantum computing.

Financial and Operational Overview

As part of the acquisition, Spectral Capital issued 40,000,000 shares of its common stock in exchange for 100% ownership of Node Nexus. This acquisition is expected to be accretive to earnings in the near term, driving significant cost synergies and operational efficiencies. Node Nexus will now operate under the Vogon Cloud brand, aligning with Spectral's broader service offerings.

CEO's Vision

"With the acquisition of Node Nexus, Spectral is not just expanding its quantum computing capabilities but establishing itself as a leader in the quantum revolution," stated Jenifer Osterwalder, CEO of Spectral Capital. "The early success of Vogon Cloud technologies highlights the transformative potential of our quantum solutions, and we are excited about the future."

Investor Information

For detailed financial information and risk factors associated with this acquisition, please refer to our most recent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov . Investors are encouraged to consult with their financial advisors to fully understand the implications of this acquisition.

About Spectral Capital Corporation

Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, Spectral Capital Corporation (OTCQB:FCCN) is a technology startup accelerator and quantum incubator. Specializing in Quantum as a Service (QaaS), Spectral leverages its proprietary Distributed Quantum Ledger Database (DQ-LDB) to deliver secure, advanced storage and computing solutions.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements concerning future events and FCCN's business strategy. While FCCN believes the expectations reflected in these statements are reasonable, they are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the company's control. Actual results may differ materially from these expectations. FCCN disclaims any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

For more information, please visit www.spectralcapital.com.

