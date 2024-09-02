Neste Corporation: Heikki Malinen to start as Neste's President and CEO on 15 October 2024

Neste Corporation, Stock Exchange Release, 2 September 2024 at 9.15 a.m. (EET)



Neste announced on 2 May 2024, that the company's Board of Directors has appointed Heikki Malinen as the President and CEO of Neste. Today, it has been agreed that Heikki Malinen will assume the role of Neste's President and CEO on 15 October 2024. He succeeds Matti Lehmus, who will continue as the President and CEO of Neste until 14 October 2024 and then act as an advisor to the company and its management until mid-November 2024 to ensure a smooth transition.



"Heikki has a strong track record of successfully leading international businesses and creating stakeholder value even in challenging market conditions. During his career, he has built high-performing teams that have significantly improved business performance. I believe that he is the best possible CEO for Neste right now and I wish him success in his new demanding role," says Matti Kähkönen, Chair of the Board, Neste.

"On behalf of the entire Board, I would also like to thank Matti Lehmus, who has led the company with great commitment. Matti has had a long career at Neste and over the years he has had a substantial contribution to the company's development especially in renewable products. I wish Matti all the best in his future endeavours," continues Matti Kähkönen.

