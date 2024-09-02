Anzeige
Montag, 02.09.2024
WKN: A0D9U6 | ISIN: FI0009013296 | Ticker-Symbol: NEF
Neste Corporation: Heikki Malinen to start as Neste's President and CEO on 15 October 2024

Neste Corporation, Stock Exchange Release, 2 September 2024 at 9.15 a.m. (EET)

Neste announced on 2 May 2024, that the company's Board of Directors has appointed Heikki Malinen as the President and CEO of Neste. Today, it has been agreed that Heikki Malinen will assume the role of Neste's President and CEO on 15 October 2024. He succeeds Matti Lehmus, who will continue as the President and CEO of Neste until 14 October 2024 and then act as an advisor to the company and its management until mid-November 2024 to ensure a smooth transition.

"Heikki has a strong track record of successfully leading international businesses and creating stakeholder value even in challenging market conditions. During his career, he has built high-performing teams that have significantly improved business performance. I believe that he is the best possible CEO for Neste right now and I wish him success in his new demanding role," says Matti Kähkönen, Chair of the Board, Neste.



"On behalf of the entire Board, I would also like to thank Matti Lehmus, who has led the company with great commitment. Matti has had a long career at Neste and over the years he has had a substantial contribution to the company's development especially in renewable products. I wish Matti all the best in his future endeavours," continues Matti Kähkönen.

Neste Corporation

Hanna Maula
Vice President, Communications and Brand

Further information: Neste's media service, tel. +358 800 94025 / media@neste.com (weekdays from 8.30 a.m. to 4.00 p.m. EET).

Neste in brief

Neste (NESTE, Nasdaq Helsinki) uses science and innovative technology to transform waste and other resources into renewable fuels and circular raw materials. The company creates solutions for combating climate change and accelerating a shift to a circular economy. Being the world's leading producer of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) and renewable diesel and a forerunner in developing renewable and circular feedstock solutions for polymers and chemicals, the company aims to help its customers to reduce their greenhouse gas emissions by at least 20 million tons annually by 2030.

The company's ambition is to make the Porvoo oil refinery in Finland the most sustainable refinery in Europe. Neste is committed to reaching carbon-neutral production by 2035, and will reduce the carbon emission intensity of sold products by 50% by 2040. Neste has also set high standards for biodiversity, human rights and the supply chain. The company has consistently been included in the CDP and the DJSI lists of the world's most sustainable companies. In 2023, Neste's revenue stood at EUR 22.9 billion. Read more: neste.com

© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
