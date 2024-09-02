Cint Group AB: Cint Group Announces Leadership Transition: Patrick Comer Appointed as New CEO

Cint Group AB (publ), a global leader in digital insights and research technology, today announced a leadership transition. Patrick Comer, who has served as Chairman of the Cint Board, will assume the role of CEO, effective immediately. Under Giles Palmer's guidance, Cint marshalled a comprehensive integration plan for its legacy platforms and began the initial stages of customer migration. While the platforms are not yet fully integrated, Giles's leadership has laid a strong foundation. His efforts also strengthened confidence in the company among industry stakeholders, customers, and staff.

"Patrick has been passionately involved with Cint as Chair, deeply connected to the business and its strategic direction. His experience and profound understanding of our customers' needs and expectations make him the ideal person to step into the CEO role at this time. The board is confident that under Patrick's inspiring leadership, Cint will not only complete the integration of our platforms but also forge a clear vision for the company's future."

"We want to extend our heartfelt thanks to Giles for his leadership during a pivotal period for Cint. His efforts in furthering the integration plan, initiating customer migration, and stabilizing the business have been invaluable. Giles's dedication has laid a solid foundation for Cint's future growth."

- Anna Belfrage, Deputy Chair of the Board of Cint

"I sincerely thank the board for their support during my time as CEO. I am especially grateful to the Cint team for their incredible efforts over the past years. Your dedication and hard work have driven our successes, from furthering our integration plan to initiating the customer migration process. Working alongside such a talented group of people has been an honor. As I leave to pursue other interests, I am confident that Cint is in a strong position to continue its journey of innovation and growth under Patrick's leadership."

- Giles Palmer, Outgoing CEO of Cint

With over two decades of experience in the research technology (Restech) industry, Patrick Comer has been a transformative force, driving its evolution from early online to digital prominence. As the founder of Lucid in 2010, Patrick introduced groundbreaking programmatic concepts and innovative products that set new standards in market research technology. Under his leadership, Lucid grew into a global leader before being acquired by Cint, solidifying Patrick's reputation as a visionary in the industry. He also founded SampleCon, the industry-leading sampling conference, and co-created Restecher, the source of the Restech Landscape. Patrick holds an MBA from Columbia Business School and a Bachelor's degree from Sewanee: The University of the South.

"Technology innovation in Restech is in my blood. I've been fortunate to work with some of the most innovative teams in the industry, bringing routing, programmatic solutions, and APIs to market on the first industry exchanges. Now, we have a unique opportunity to set Cint up for the next stage of innovation and fulfill the vision for the Lucid merger. I'm excited to lead Cint into this new era and continue pushing the boundaries of what's possible in our industry."

- Patrick Comer, Incoming CEO of Cint

With Patrick Comer stepping in as CEO, he will resign as Chairman of the Board. Deputy Chair Anna Belfrage will assume the role of Chair until further notice.

