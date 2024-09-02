

JERUSALEM (dpa-AFX) - In response to Israel's largest labor union Histadrut's call for a general strike, businesses, educational institutions, government offices, hospitals and transport across the country were affected.



Thousands of people took to the streets across Israel on Sunday demanding the government to reach an agreement to secure the release of hostages being held by Hamas



Flights are not reportedly taking off at Tel Aviv's international airport, while some flights were disrupted at Ben Gurion Airport.



Furious protests swept across Tel Aviv on Sunday after the bodies of six Israeli hostages killed in Gaza were recovered by IDF troops.



Protesters condemn Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for being inactive in the case of hostages.



More than 100 captives are in the custody of Hamas, according to data from the Prime Minister's Office. Many of them are feared to be dead.



