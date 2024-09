LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Oxford Biomedica Plc (OXB.L) said on Monday that, as previously announced, Lucinda Crabtree has joined the company as Chief Financial Officer on September 2 to replace Stuart Paynter.



Crabtree previously served as CFO of MorphoSys AG.



Earlier, she was CFO at Autolus Therapeutics, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2024 AFX News