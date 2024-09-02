

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Germany's far-right anti-immigration party Alternative for Germany has earned a historic victory in regional elections.



AfD has won 33.5 percent of the vote in the parliamentary elections held in the eastern state of Thuringia, German state broadcaster ZDF reported.



The conservative Christian Democrats (CDU) party is 9 points behind with 24.5 percent of the votes, while Germany's three ruling parties are trailing far behind.



This marks AfD's first win in a state election since World War Two. However, reports say their chances of forming a government in Thuringia is bleak due to lack of support from other parties to form a coalition.



In the second state election held on Sunday, AfD is close behind CDU in the neighboring state of Saxony.



The regional election results are a set back for Chancellor Olaf Scholz's Social Democratic Party, as the German parliamentary elections are due next year.



