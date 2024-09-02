Nasdaq Stockholm AB: The observation status for Deversify Health AB (publ) is removed

On January 23, 2024, the shares in Deversify Health AB (publ), formerly named Euroafrica Digital Ventures AB (the "Company") were given observation status with reference to a press release with information that the Company had entered into a letter of intent on a reverse takeover of Deversify AB. On July 9, 2024, the Company issued a press release with information that Nasdaq Stockholm AB had approved the Company's shares for continued trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market, conditional of, inter alia, the completion of the transaction and the Company having sufficient financial resources to carry out its ongoing business for a period of at least twelve months. On July 25, 2024, the Company issued a press release with information that an extraordinary general meeting of the Company's shareholders had approved the acquisition of the shares in Deversify AB, approved the board of director's resolution to carry out a rights issue of units, as well as other resolutions in order to complete the transaction. On August 26, 2024, the Company issued a press release with information on the final outcome of the rights issue of units. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the observation status for the shares in Deversify Health AB (publ) (DEV, DEVERSIFY HEALTH, ISIN code SE0015660345, order book ID 219374) shall be removed. For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50. Nasdaq Stockholm AB