Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 02.09.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
Dieser unbekannte deutsche Hightech-Small-Cap besitzt Vervielfachungspotenzial!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2QQS1 | ISIN: SE0015660345 | Ticker-Symbol: 9BX
Frankfurt
02.09.24
08:18 Uhr
0,001 Euro
+0,000
+50,00 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
DEVERSIFY HEALTH AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DEVERSIFY HEALTH AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
02.09.2024 15:34 Uhr
62 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: The observation status for Deversify Health AB (publ) is removed

On January 23, 2024, the shares in Deversify Health AB (publ), formerly named
Euroafrica Digital Ventures AB (the "Company") were given observation status
with reference to a press release with information that the Company had entered
into a letter of intent on a reverse takeover of Deversify AB. 

On July 9, 2024, the Company issued a press release with information that
Nasdaq Stockholm AB had approved the Company's shares for continued trading on
Nasdaq First North Growth Market, conditional of, inter alia, the completion of
the transaction and the Company having sufficient financial resources to carry
out its ongoing business for a period of at least twelve months. 

On July 25, 2024, the Company issued a press release with information that an
extraordinary general meeting of the Company's shareholders had approved the
acquisition of the shares in Deversify AB, approved the board of director's
resolution to carry out a rights issue of units, as well as other resolutions
in order to complete the transaction. 

On August 26, 2024, the Company issued a press release with information on the
final outcome of the rights issue of units. 

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the observation
status for the shares in Deversify Health AB (publ) (DEV, DEVERSIFY HEALTH,
ISIN code SE0015660345, order book ID 219374) shall be removed. 

For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement &
Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50. 



Nasdaq Stockholm AB
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
Nach der Korrektur – 3 Kupferproduzenten für das Comeback

Kupfer wird oft als „das Gold der Energiewende“ bezeichnet, weil es aufgrund seiner hervorragenden elektrischen Leitfähigkeit eine zentrale Rolle in vielen Technologien spielt, die für nachhaltige Energiesysteme entscheidend sind. Experten gehen aufgrund der Angebotsknappheit von einem Superzyklus aus.

Korrektur als Einstiegschance

Nach Höchstständen im Mai korrigierte das rote Metall stark. Die Abwärtsspirale verstärkte sich in den vergangenen Tagen aufgrund schwacher Konjunkturdaten aus den USA und China. Langfristig könnte sich die aktuell laufende Korrektur als exzellente Einstiegsmöglichkeit herausstellen.

3 Kupferaktien mit hohem Potential

Im neuen, kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir drei aussichtsreiche Unternehmen vor, die bei einem weiteren Anstieg überproportional profitieren könnten.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Report herunterladen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.