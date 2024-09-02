Anzeige
Montag, 02.09.2024

WKN: A0B6TF | ISIN: LT0000102337 | Ticker-Symbol: WHX
Frankfurt
02.09.24
08:18 Uhr
2,705 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Bekleidung/Textil
Aktienmarkt
OMX Baltic 10
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
02.09.2024 15:06 Uhr

Turnover of Apranga Group in August 2024

The retail turnover (including VAT) of Apranga Group amounted to EUR 31.1 million in August 2024 and increased by 5.9% compared to August 2023.

In January through August 2024, the retail turnover of Apranga Group (including VAT) totalled EUR 222.9 million and was by 9.0% higher than in corresponding period of 2023.

In January-August 2024, the retail turnover of Apranga Group in Lithuania increased by 6.8% year-to-year, in Latvia increased by 17.9% and in Estonia increased by 4.1%.

Currently Apranga Group operates the chain of 169 stores (101 in Lithuania, 44 in Latvia and 24 in Estonia) covering the gross area of 91.3 thousand sq. m., or by 3.2% more than a year ago.

Gabrielius Morkunas
Apranga Group CFO
+370 5 2390843


© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
