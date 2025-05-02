Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 02.05.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 693 internationalen Medien
Met-Kohle-Margen, die selbst Branchengrößen blass aussehen lassen...
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0B6TF | ISIN: LT0000102337 | Ticker-Symbol: WHX
Frankfurt
02.05.25
08:06 Uhr
2,980 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
OSTEUROPA
1-Jahres-Chart
APRANGA APB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
APRANGA APB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,8903,14018:06
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
02.05.2025 15:06 Uhr
17 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Turnover of Apranga Group in April 2025

Finanznachrichten News

Retail turnover (including VAT) of Apranga Group amounted to EUR 28.1 million in April 2025 and increased by 4.0% compared to April 2024.

In January-April 2025, the retail turnover of Apranga Group (including VAT) totalled EUR 102.0 million and increased by 2.7% year-to-year.

In January-April 2025, the retail turnover of Apranga Group in Lithuania increased by 5.0% year-to-year, in Latvia increased by 2.5%, while in Estonia decreased by 6.5%.

Currently Apranga Group operates the chain of 170 stores (103 in Lithuania, 43 in Latvia and 24 in Estonia) covering the gross area of 92.4 thousand sq. m., or by 1.5% more than a year ago.

Rimantas Perveneckas
Apranga Group General Manager
+370 5 2390801


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.