Turnover of Apranga Group in April 2025

Retail turnover (including VAT) of Apranga Group amounted to EUR 28.1 million in April 2025 and increased by 4.0% compared to April 2024.

In January-April 2025, the retail turnover of Apranga Group (including VAT) totalled EUR 102.0 million and increased by 2.7% year-to-year.

In January-April 2025, the retail turnover of Apranga Group in Lithuania increased by 5.0% year-to-year, in Latvia increased by 2.5%, while in Estonia decreased by 6.5%.

Currently Apranga Group operates the chain of 170 stores (103 in Lithuania, 43 in Latvia and 24 in Estonia) covering the gross area of 92.4 thousand sq. m., or by 1.5% more than a year ago.

Rimantas Perveneckas

Apranga Group General Manager

+370 5 2390801