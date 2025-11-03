Anzeige
Montag, 03.11.2025
Der menschliche Genius hinter den Maschinen: Telescope Innovations und der Aufstieg der autonomen Wissenschaft
Turnover of Apranga Group in October 2025

The retail turnover (including VAT) of the Apranga Group amounted to EUR 34.7 million in October 2025 and increased by 4.9% compared to October 2024.

The retail turnover (including VAT) of Apranga Group reached EUR 300.5 million in January-October 2025 and increased by 5.6% compared to the corresponding period of 2024.

In January-October 2025, the retail turnover of Apranga Group in Lithuania increased by 7.5% year-to-year, in Latvia increased by 5.4% and decreased by -1.3% in Estonia.

Currently Apranga Group operates the chain of 171 stores (103 in Lithuania, 44 in Latvia and 24 in Estonia) covering the gross area of 92.7 thousand sq. m., or by 0.8% more than a year ago.

Rimantas Perveneckas
"Apranga" Group General Manager
+370 5 2390801


