Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 27.02.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Hochgradiger Fund in Kanada: Steht dieser Rohstoff-Explorer vor der Neubewertung?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0B6TF | ISIN: LT0000102337 | Ticker-Symbol: WHX
Frankfurt
27.02.26 | 08:11
3,580 Euro
-0,56 % -0,020
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
OSTEUROPA
1-Jahres-Chart
APRANGA APB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
APRANGA APB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,6503,70011:40
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
27.02.2026 08:06 Uhr
17 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Apranga Group interim information for 12 months of 2025

The retail turnover (including VAT) of Apranga Group reached EUR 371.7 million in 12 months 2025 and increased by 4.9% year-on-year.

The unaudited consolidated profit before income tax of Apranga Group amounted to EUR 20.1 million in 12 months of 2025. The Group made profit before income tax of EUR 19.4 million in the same period of 2024.

EBITDA of Apranga Group reached EUR 43.2 million in 12 months 2025 and increased by 4.3% compared to 2024.

The unaudited interim consolidated financial statements and consolidated interim report of Apranga Group for 12 months of 2025, as well as managers' confirmation letter are ready for acquaintance in the attachment. The interim information is also available at: http://aprangagroup.lt/en/investors.

Rimantas Perveneckas
"Apranga" Group General Manager
+370 5 2390801


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Favoritenwechsel - diese 5 Werte sollten Anleger im Depot haben!
Das Börsenjahr 2026 ist für viele Anleger ernüchternd gestartet. Tech-Werte straucheln, der Nasdaq 100 tritt auf der Stelle und ausgerechnet alte Favoriten wie Microsoft und SAP rutschen zweistellig ab. KI ist plötzlich kein Rückenwind mehr, sondern ein Belastungsfaktor, weil Investoren beginnen, die finanzielle Nachhaltigkeit zu hinterfragen.

Gleichzeitig vollzieht sich an der Wall Street ein lautloser Favoritenwechsel. Während viele auf Wachstum setzen, feiern Value-Titel mit verlässlichen Cashflows ihr Comeback: Telekommunikation, Industrie, Energie, Pharma – die „Cashmaschinen“ der Realwirtschaft verdrängen hoch bewertete Hoffnungsträger.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau in dieses neue Marktbild passen: solide, günstig bewertet und mit attraktiver Dividende. Werte, die nicht nur laufende Erträge liefern, sondern auch bei Marktkorrekturen Sicherheit bieten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Value-Zug 2026 endgültig abfährt!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.