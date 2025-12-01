Anzeige
Montag, 01.12.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
MONSTER VON MAROKKO: AYA liefert die stärksten Bohrergebnisse seiner Geschichte - und dieser 3-Mrd-Dollar-Silberproduzent steigt jetzt in eine neue Liga auf
WKN: A0B6TF | ISIN: LT0000102337
01.12.2025 15:06 Uhr
Turnover of Apranga Group in November 2025

The retail turnover (including VAT) of the Apranga Group amounted to EUR 34.4 million in November 2025 and has increased by 4.0% in comparison to November 2024.

The retail turnover (including VAT) of Apranga Group reached EUR 334.8 million in January-November 2025 and increased by 5.5% compared to the corresponding period of 2024.

In January-November 2025, the retail turnover of Apranga Group in Lithuania increased by 7.2% year-to-year, in Latvia increased by 5.1% and in Estonia decreased by -1.2%.

Currently Apranga Group operates the chain of 171 stores (103 in Lithuania, 44 in Latvia and 24 in Estonia) covering the gross area of 92.7 thousand sq. m., or by 0.8% more than a year ago.

Rimantas Perveneckas
"Apranga" Group General Manager
+370 5 2390801


