Montag, 02.02.2026
KI für Verteidigung: Der Countdown zu einer der heißesten AI-Hightech-Stories 2026 beginnt jetzt
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
02.02.2026 15:06 Uhr
Turnover of Apranga Group in January 2026

The retail turnover (including VAT) of the Apranga Group amounted to EUR 28.2 million in January 2026 and increased by 9.1% compared to January 2025.

In January 2026, the retail turnover of Apranga Group in Lithuania increased by 8.7% year-to-year, in Latvia grew by 8.5% and in Estonia improved by 12.3%.

Currently Apranga Group operates the chain of 171 stores (103 in Lithuania, 44 in Latvia and 24 in Estonia) covering an area of 92.7 thousand sq. m. Stores area increased by 1.2% during the year.

Rimantas Perveneckas
"Apranga" Group General Manager
+370 5 2390801


