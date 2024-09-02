Anzeige
WKN: 884432 | ISIN: NO0003028904 | Ticker-Symbol: XPG
GlobeNewswire
02.09.2024 17:46 Uhr
81 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

NASDAQ OMX Nordic: No adjustment due to extraordinary dividend in Schibsted (261/24)

Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) of Schibsted ASA (Schibsted) held today,
September 2, 2024, approved an extraordinary dividend of NOK 8.56 per share.
The Ex-date is September 3, 2024. 

NASDAQ Derivatives Markets did not carry out a re-calculation of options,
regular and gross return forwards/futures in Schibsted (SCHA) because there
were no open positions. 



For contact details please see attached file.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1244014
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
