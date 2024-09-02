NASDAQ OMX Nordic: No adjustment due to extraordinary dividend in Schibsted (261/24)

Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) of Schibsted ASA (Schibsted) held today, September 2, 2024, approved an extraordinary dividend of NOK 8.56 per share. The Ex-date is September 3, 2024. NASDAQ Derivatives Markets did not carry out a re-calculation of options, regular and gross return forwards/futures in Schibsted (SCHA) because there were no open positions. For contact details please see attached file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1244014