eyonis LCS: New Horizons in Fighting Lung Cancer"

Regulatory News:

Median Technologies (FR0011049824, ALMDT, PEA/SME eligible, "Median" or "The Company") will host two live webcasts on September 5, 2024.

Following the recent release of results of the eyonis LCS REALITY study, Fredrik Brag, CEO and Founder of Median Technologies, will offer further insights into the significance of eyonis LCS and discuss the next steps for Median's novel Software as a Medical Device.

September 5, 2024 4:00 pm CEST 10:00 am EDT (English): Sign-up Link

September 5, 2024 6:00 pm CEST 12:00 pm EDT (French): Sign-up Link

Webcast replays will be available on Median's corporate website shortly after the live sessions.

About Median Technologies: Pioneering innovative imaging solutions and services, Median Technologies harnesses cutting-edge AI to enhance the accuracy of early cancer diagnoses and treatments. Median's offerings include iCRO, which provides medical image analysis and management in oncology trials, and eyonis, an AI/ML tech-based suite of software as medical devices (SaMD). Median empowers biopharmaceutical entities and clinicians to advance patient care and expedite the development of novel therapies. The French-based company, with a presence in the U.S. and China, trades on the Euronext Growth market (ISIN: FR0011049824, ticker: ALMDT). Median is also eligible for the French SME equity savings plan scheme (PEA-PME). For more information, visit www.mediantechnologies.com.

