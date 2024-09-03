

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Ashtead Group plc (AHT.L) announced that Michael Pratt, chief financial officer, has notified the Board of his intention to retire in September 2025. Alex Pease will join the Group in October as CFO Designate. Alex was most recently CFO of WestRock Company from 2021 until its recent merger with Smurfit Kappa. Alex will be based in Fort Mill, South Carolina.



Brendan Horgan, Chief Executive of Ashtead, said: 'Alex brings with him over 20 years of experience in finance, corporate strategy, M&A, capital markets, portfolio optimisation and broad-based business transformation. He is well placed to join the team as we begin the delivery of our Sunbelt 4.0 strategy.'



