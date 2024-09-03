

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - DS Smith Plc (SMDS.L) issued a trading update in respect of the period since 1 May 2024. The Group said the market and business trends described in the outlook statement contained in financial results for the year 30 April 2024 have continued, with overall trading for the current financial year in line with management expectations.



DS Smith Plc said the implementation of the combination of IP and DS Smith remains on track with the recent filing of the preliminary proxy statement by IP with the SEC.



