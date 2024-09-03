

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris met in the White House Situation Room with the U.S. hostage deal negotiation team following the murder of six hostages by Hamas.



During the meeting, they received an update from the negotiation team on the status of the bridging proposal outlined by the United States, Qatar, and Egypt. They discussed next steps in the ongoing effort to secure the release of hostages, including continuing consultations with co-mediators Qatar and Egypt, the White House said.



Furious protests swept across Tel Aviv on Sunday after the bodies of six Israeli hostages killed in Gaza were recovered by IDF troops.



The victims included Israeli-American Hersh Goldberg-Polin. Biden expressed his devastation and outrage at the murder, and reaffirmed the importance of holding Hamas' leaders accountable.



Harris and second gentleman Doug Emhoff spoke with Goldberg-Polin's parents Sunday.



'Doug and I just spoke to Jon and Rachel, Hersh Goldberg-Polin's parents, to express our condolences following the brutal murder of their son by Hamas terrorists,' the Democratic presidential nominee wrote on X. 'My heart breaks for their pain and anguish.'



Protesters condemn Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for being inactive in the case of hostages.



More than 100 captives are in the custody of Hamas, according to data from the Prime Minister's Office. Many of them are feared to be dead.



