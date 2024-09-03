Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 3, 2024) - Valleyview Resources Ltd. (TSXV: VVR) ("Valleyview" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Mr. Roger Lemaitre, P.Eng., P.Geo. has been appointed President, Chief Executive Officer and a director of the Company effective September 1, 2024. Concurrent with Mr. Lemaitre's appointment, Valleyview's current CEO, Mr. Joel Leonard will transition to the roll of Chief Financial Officer, replacing the Company's current CFO, John Shapter, who has resigned to focus on other endeavors. Mr. Lemaitre has also replaced Mr. Leonard on the Company's board of directors.

As previously announced, the Company is proposing to acquire Shift Rare Metals Inc., which holds two potential uranium projects in Colorado. The appointment of Mr. Lemaitre to the role of CEO and President is a key step in Valleyview's transition towards becoming a premier US-focused uranium developer and explorer. Mr. Lemaitre is a Professional Engineer and Geologist with more than 30 years of professional experience spanning with both senior and junior mining companies. Mr. Lemaitre held the position of President & CEO of UEX Corporation, a TSX-listed company until 2022, when the company was sold to Uranium Energy Corporation for $310 million under a managed competitive bidding process. During his time at UEX, Mr. Lemaitre was able to build a successful and entrepreneurial exploration team, acquired additional Tier 1 exploration assets and doubled the company's resources to approximately 150 M lbs U3O8 through both discovery and the acquisition of development-ready assets that were subjected to competitive bidding processes.

Mr. Lemaitre held a variety of senior management positions with Cameco Corporation, including Director of Worldwide Exploration Projects, Manager of Regional Exploration, Saskatchewan and was involved in Cameco's strategic growth team tasked with the identification of opportunities in the uranium sector. In both senior and junior positions at Cameco, Mr. Lemaitre was involved in multiple uranium deposit discoveries on multiple continents. Currently, Mr. Lemaitre is the Senior Vice President and Head of Mining of Consolidated Lithium Metals Inc, a TSX:V-listed lithium explorer and developer.

Mr. Joel Leonard was instrumental in navigating Valleyview through its formation and Initial Public Offering this past April. Mr. Leonard is the owner of JCL Partners Chartered Professional Accountants and is a seasoned finance executive with a comprehensive background in the financial leadership of companies listed on various public exchanges, including the TSX, TSX-V, and CSE. Mr. Leonard holds a Bachelor of Business Administration degree from Thompson Rivers University and is designated as a Chartered Professional Accountant in the Province of B.C.

Valleyview's new Chief Executive Officer commented, "I am honoured to be asked to join the Valleyview team at this stage of their evolution towards becoming an exciting new uranium company. The acquisition of the Coyote Basin Project and its historical uranium resource base as well as the discovery potential of the nearby Red Wash Project already positions the Company as a significant player in the American uranium industry. I look forward to working with the Valleyview team to grow the Company into a compelling uranium developer focused in the USA."

The Company announces that it has granted an aggregate of 1,250,000 stock options ("Options") to its directors and officers.

Each Option is exercisable to acquire one common share at an exercise price of $0.15 for five years. The Options are subject to a one-year vesting period, with 25% of the Options vesting on the date of grant and 25% vesting every three months thereafter.

About Valleyview Resources Ltd.

Valleyview Resources Ltd. is a mineral exploration company focused on becoming a premier US-focused and resource-bearing uranium explorer and developer. The Company is in the process of acquiring the Coyote Basin and Red Wash uranium projects in northwestern Colorado. Valleyview also has an ownership stake in the Fraser Lake Au-Ag-Cu project in British Columbia.

This press release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation.

Forward-looking statements and information are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the ability of the Company to control or predict, that may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied thereby.

Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes.

