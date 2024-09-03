Vancouver, Canada--(Newsfile Corp. - September 3, 2024) - Turnium Technology Group Inc. (TSXV: TTGI) (FSE: E48) ("Turnium" or "the Company"), an industry leader in software-defined wide area networking solutions (SD-WAN), is pleased to announce that AllEdge, an innovative new Managed Service Provider in Morocco with a focus on finance, retail, education, and health sectors, has adopted Turnium's SD-WAN platform to drive business growth and offer advanced, secure communications and business services across the Middle East and North African (MENA) region.

Doug Childress, CEO of Turnium, proudly announced, "We are thrilled to welcome AllEdge to our global partner family. Turnium is excited to collaborate with AllEdge to offer their business customers cutting-edge Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) and Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) solutions. These services empower businesses with secure access to both private and hybrid cloud infrastructures."

Childress emphasized the simplicity and reliability of Turnium's technology platform, stating, "Our platform enables AllEdge to provide secure connectivity across multiple underlying carriers. This ensures that AllEdge's customers experience secure, reliable access with sub-second failover, even during ISP or carrier outages."

Additionally, AllEdge will now be able to deliver Turnium's comprehensive suite of cybersecurity products, with Remote Monitoring and Management (RMM), email security, phishing defense, Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR), Darkweb scanning, Data Loss Prevention (DLP), cyber awareness training, and full internal and external penetration testing."

"Turnium's platform gives us a major advantage within the MENA region," stated Slassi Sennou Said, Founder and CTO of AllEdge. "We can now provide financial institutions, retail customers, educational institutions, and healthcare providers with secure and trusted connectivity that combines multiple ISP or carriers, and multiple wireline and wireless circuits into a robust network and connection at each of their sites that we can manage fully. This means that our cybersecurity, physical security, IoT, and cloud services are more available, more reliable, and more productive, ensuring that our customers are never out of service."

Deploying Turnium's white label software in their own infrastructure enables AllEdge to offer a NaaS solution and have complete visibility and control over their customer experience. Running Turnium as one of their core applications gives AllEdge branding, bundling, and pricing control, and differentiates AllEdge's offering in the MENA region. AllEdge will use Turnium to provide a secure and highly reliable on-ramp from their customer edge to AllEdge Cloud Services.

About AllEdge - We simplify IT Infrastructure, Networks, and Security

AllEdge is an innovative provider of managed computing solutions in Morocco, servicing the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region. We enable the digital transformation of businesses by combining secure and innovative technology with advanced expertise. As a trusted partner, we offer business solutions that offer the scalability and support needed to fuel business growth. AllEdge provides smart managed solutions for connectivity, cybersecurity, IoT physical security and the cloud.

For more information, please visit https://alledge.io or contact us at info@alledge.io.

About Turnium Technology Group Inc.

We make internet connections more secure and reliable for businesses. Our proprietary software-defined wide area networking (SD-WAN) platform is used to deliver highly reliable and secure connections using standard internet, wireless, or low-earth orbit satellite services for maintaining uninterrupted internet connectivity. Compared to other options, our SD-WAN solution is easier to manage, more flexible and faster to deploy, and more cost-effective than virtual private network (VPN) solutions or the services offered by traditional telecommunication carriers.

Turnium delivers its SD-WAN solution as a white-label, disaggregated software platform that OEM channel partners host, manage, brand, and price. Turnium is also available to Resellers as a Turnium-branded managed service. Turnium SD-WAN is sold through a channel partner program designed for Communications Service Providers, Internet and Managed Service Providers, System Integrators, and Value-Added Resellers.

For more information, contact sales@ttgi.io, visit www.ttgi.io or follow us on Twitter @turnium.

# # #

CAUTIONARY NOTES

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain acts, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company, as the case may be, to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Some of these risks are described under the "Caution on Forward-Looking Information" section and "Risk Factors" section of the MD&A. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/221922

SOURCE: Turnium Technology Group Inc.