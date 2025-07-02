Vancouver, British Columbia and London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - July 2, 2025) - Turnium Technology Group Inc. (TSXV: TTGI) (FSE: E48) ("Turnium" or "the Company"), a global leader in software-defined wide area networking (SD-WAN), is pleased to announce the renewal of its multi-year agreement with UK-based Comms365 Limited ("Comms365"). The renewed three-year contract, which includes Comms365 launching Turnium's Insight software, is valued at C$1.16 million, and underscores the continued collaboration between the two companies to deliver robust, secure, and scalable networking solutions across the UK.

Comms365, a recognized leader in managed connectivity and IoT solutions, has leveraged Turnium's SD-WAN platform to empower its customers with greater network agility, performance, and security. The new agreement extends to this successful partnership, enabling Comms365 to further enhance its portfolio of managed services for enterprise and public sector clients.

Doug Childress, Global CEO of Turnium commented, "We are delighted to extend our relationship with Comms365. This renewed agreement is an 11-year-old testament to the long-term value our SD-WAN platform brings to service providers seeking to deliver reliable, flexible, and secure connectivity solutions. Together, we are enabling UK businesses to thrive in an increasingly digital landscape."

Turnium's SD-WAN technology provides comprehensive visibility and control over network traffic, empowering organizations to optimize performance, strengthen security, and address evolving compliance needs. As digital transformation accelerates, the partnership between Turnium and Comms365 ensures that UK enterprises have access to the intelligent networking solutions they need to succeed.

Turnium Insight: Transforming Network Visibility and Security

Turnium's Insight is a cloud-based analytics and intelligence solution designed to augment traditional SD-WAN capabilities by providing deep Layer 3-7 traffic analysis and actionable insights. It empowers partners and their customers to:

See and Analyze All Traffic: Gain comprehensive visibility into all traffic flowing to and from each site, ensuring critical business applications receive priority bandwidth.

Monitor Users and Devices: Understand what individual users and devices are doing on the network to optimize performance and security.

Audit and Compliance Reporting: Generate detailed reports to meet regulatory standards such as PCI DSS and HIPAA.

Detect Security Vulnerabilities: Identify unauthorized or suspicious traffic, providing a "second set of eyes" that extends and enhances traditional firewall protections.

For partners and wholesale providers, Insight offers:

Zero Touch Provisioning (ZTP): Rapidly deploy edge firewalls and Insight nodes without on-site configuration, accelerating service delivery.

Multi-Level Access Control: Manage access via dedicated partners and customer portals.

Intuitive New GUI: Simplifies demonstrations and sales processes with a fresh, user-friendly interface.

Branded Experience: Partners can customize the portal and interface to maintain brand consistency.

Advanced Capabilities: Including detailed bandwidth accounting, cyberthreat detection, device discovery, and API integration to third-party systems.

About Comms365 Limited:

Founded in 2008, Comms365 is a leading UK-based provider of advanced connectivity, managed networking, and IoT solutions for the business-to-business market. With a reputation for technical excellence and innovation, Comms365 designs, builds, integrates, and operates resilient networks that deliver exceptional reliability and performance. The company's comprehensive portfolio includes SD-WAN, IoT, bonded internet, and 4G/5G network services-offering customers extraordinary availability, flexibility, and security.

Comms365 stands out for its deep technical and field expertise, extensive experience in network automation and management, and a proven track record of solving complex connectivity challenges for enterprises and service providers alike.

For more information visit https://www.comms365.com/about-us

About Turnium Technology Group Inc.: "Let's get IT done."

Turnium Technology Group Inc. (TTGI) acquires companies that complement its Technology-as-a-Service (TaaS) strategy, integrates them to generate efficiencies, and delivers their solutions through a global channel partner program to customers worldwide. TTGI's mission is to provide IT providers with a complete, white-labelled portfolio of business technology solutions, enabling them to quickly add new services in response to customer demand.

In essence, Turnium is building a TaaS platform that incorporates all the services, platforms, and capabilities that ISPs, MSPs, IT Providers, VoIP/UCaaS, CCaaS, or Cloud Providers might need. Additionally, Turnium provides deployment resources, hardware, delivery, support, and marketing and sales enablement to help channel partners go to market quickly and deliver exceptional quality.

Turnium delivers secure, cost-effective, uninterrupted, and scalable global IT solutions to its channel partners and their end-customers-ensuring that "We get IT done, right."

For more information, contact sales@ttgi.io, visit www.ttgi.io or follow us on Twitter @turnium.

