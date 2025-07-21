Vancouver, Canada--(Newsfile Corp. - July 21, 2025) - Turnium Technology Group Inc. (TSXV: TTGI) (FSE: E48) ("TTGI" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that its Claratti subsidiary has secured a fourth order from Seafarer Connect valued at C$185,487 Total Contract Value (TCV) over 24 months for 19 additional CrewMate Lite devices.

This latest order, partially funded by London-based ITF Seafarers Trust and the Australian NSW State Government, underscores the growing demand for Claratti's innovative connectivity solutions and its critical role in supporting the welfare of international seafarers visiting Australian ports.

The CrewMate Lite devices are deployed on foreign cargo ships as they enter Australian waters, providing crew members with immediate, free, and reliable internet access throughout their stay. This connectivity enables seafarers to maintain vital connections with family and friends, access support services, and preserve their mental health during extended periods at sea.

"This fourth order from Seafarer Connect demonstrates the proven effectiveness and reliability of our CrewMate Lite technology," said Doug Childress, Global CEO of TTGI. "The continued partnership, now supported by Australian Government funding, validates both the humanitarian importance of this initiative and the quality of Claratti's solutions in addressing the critical connectivity needs of international seafarers."

The Australian Government's partial funding of this order represents a significant milestone in recognizing the essential nature of maritime connectivity services. This support positions Seafarer Connect and Claratti to accelerate their expansion plans to additional Australian ports, including Tasmania, Queensland, South Australia, Northern Territory, and Western Australia.

Since the partnership began in 2022, Claratti's technology has helped Seafarer Connect dramatically improve the welfare of thousands of international crew members, providing a lifeline that became especially critical during the COVID-19 pandemic when isolation at sea led to severe mental health challenges among seafarers.

About Seafarer Connect

Seafarer Connect, part of the Tas Bull Seafarers Foundation, is a not-for-profit initiative dedicated to delivering free, high-quality Wi-Fi to international seafarers visiting Australian ports. It helps to address the humanitarian crisis of isolation at sea and promote crew welfare.

For more information, please visit https://www.seafarerconnect.com.au/.

About Turnium Technology Group Inc.: "Let's get IT done."

Turnium Technology Group Inc. (TTGI) acquires companies that complement its Technology-as-a-Service (TaaS) strategy, integrates them to generate efficiencies, and delivers their solutions through a global channel partner program to customers worldwide. TTGI's mission is to provide IT providers with a complete, white-labelled portfolio of business technology solutions, enabling them to quickly add new services in response to customer demand.

In essence, Turnium is building a TaaS platform that incorporates all the services, platforms, and capabilities that ISPs, MSPs, IT Providers, VoIP/UCaaS, CCaaS, or Cloud Providers might need. Additionally, Turnium provides deployment resources, hardware, delivery, support, and marketing and sales enablement to help channel partners go to market quickly and deliver exceptional quality.

Turnium delivers secure, cost-effective, uninterrupted, and scalable global IT solutions to its channel partners and their end-customers-ensuring that "We get IT done, right."

For more information, contact sales@ttgi.io, visit www.ttgi.io or follow us on Twitter @turnium.

CAUTIONARY NOTES

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain acts, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company, as the case may be, to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Some of these risks are described under the "Caution on Forward-Looking Information" section and "Risk Factors" section of the MD&A. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/259423

SOURCE: Turnium Technology Group Inc.