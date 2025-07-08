Vancouver, Canada--(Newsfile Corp. - July 8, 2025) - Turnium Technology Group Inc. (TSXV: TTGI) (FSE: E48) ("TTGI" or "the Company"), a global leader in Technology-as-a-Service (TaaS) and partner enablement services is pleased to announce that eResearch Corporation., ("eResearch") has launched coverage of the Company with the publication of a 61-page equity research report.

The report, available on the eResearch website, includes an overview of TTGI's products and services, business model, market opportunity and financial insights into the Company, along with a Speculative Buy rating and one-year price target of $0.25.

Doug Childress, Global CEO of TTGI, commented: "We welcome eResearch's detailed analysis of Turnium's business fundamentals and growth prospects. The recent C$3.5 million capital raise has significantly strengthened our balance sheet, positioning us well for the next phase of growth. We are executing on multiple fronts-driving organic growth month-over-month, capturing revenue and cost synergies across our operations, and maintaining a sharp focus on our strategic initiatives. Our roadmap to positive cash flow generation remains on track for 2025."

The eResearch Corporation Initiation Research Report provides a third-party independent review of TTGI, an Enterprise Valuation Analysis and a Share Price Target completed by eResearch's President & Director of Research, Chris Thompson, CFA, MBA, P.Eng. TTGI contracted eResearch to provide its third-party independent research report services for CAD$19,200 + GST.

About eResearch

eResearch Corporation, which was founded in 2000, is a respected source for institutional-quality, equity research focused primarily on small- and mid-cap companies. Our focus is on identifying companies that have interesting prospects, sound management, and significant potential for share price appreciation.

We also provide research reports on middle and larger-sized companies, using a combination of fundamental and technical analysis. We complement our corporate research coverage with a diversified selection of informative, insightful, and thought-provoking research publications from a wide variety of investment professionals. We provide our professional investment research and analysis directly to our extensive subscriber network of discerning investors, and electronically through our website, www.eresearch.com.

We are not affiliated with or owned by any financial institution, investment banker, brokerage firm, or investor-related organization. We are a private firm, 100%-owned by employees and private investors.

For more information, visit https://eresearch.com/.

About Turnium Technology Group Inc.: "Let's get IT done."

Turnium Technology Group Inc. (TTGI) acquires companies that complement its Technology- as-a-Service (TaaS) strategy, integrates them to generate efficiencies, and delivers their solutions through a global channel partner program to customers worldwide. TTGI's mission is to provide IT providers with a complete, white-labelled portfolio of business technology solutions, enabling them to quickly add new services in response to customer demand.

In essence, Turnium is building a TaaS platform that incorporates all the services, platforms, and capabilities that ISPs, MSPs, IT Providers, VoIP/UCaaS, CCaaS, or Cloud Providers might need. Additionally, Turnium provides deployment resources, hardware, delivery, support, and marketing and sales enablement to help channel partners go to market quickly and deliver exceptional quality.

Turnium delivers secure, cost-effective, uninterrupted, and scalable global IT solutions to its channel partners and their end-customers-ensuring that "We get IT done, right."

CAUTIONARY NOTES

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain acts, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved".

Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company, as the case may be, to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Some of these risks are described under the "Caution on Forward-Looking Information" section and "Risk Factors" section of the MD&A. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended.

There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

ERESEARCH DISCLOSURE STATEMENT

eResearch is engaged solely in the provision of equity research to the investment community. eResearch provides published research and analysis to its Subscribers on its website (www.eresearch.com) and the general investing public through its extensive electronic distribution network and newswire agencies. With regards to the distribution of its research material, eResearch makes all reasonable efforts to provide its publications, via e-mail, simultaneously to all of its Subscribers.

eResearch does not manage money or trade with the general public, provides full disclosure of all fee arrangements, and adheres to the strict application of its Best Practices Guidelines.

eResearch accepts fees from the companies it researches (the "Covered Companies") and from financial institutions or other third parties. The purpose of this policy is to defray the cost of researching small and medium capitalization stocks that otherwise receive little or no research coverage.

Turnium Technology Group Inc. paid eResearch a fee to have it conduct research and publish reports on the Company for one year.

To ensure complete independence and editorial control over its research, eResearch follows certain business practices and compliance procedures. Management of the Covered Companies is sent copies, in draft form, before publication to ensure our facts are correct, that we have not misrepresented anything, and have not included any non-public, confidential information. At no time is management entitled to comment on issues of judgment, including Analyst opinions, viewpoints, or recommendations. All research reports must be approved, before publication, by eResearch's Director of Research, who is a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA).

All Analysts are required to sign a contract with eResearch before engagement and agree to adhere at all times to the CFA Institute Code of Ethics and Standards of Professional Conduct. eResearch Analysts are compensated on a per-report, per- company basis and not based on his/her recommendations. Analysts are not allowed to accept any fees or other considerations from the companies they cover for eResearch. Analysts are allowed to trade in the shares, warrants, convertible securities, or options of companies they cover for eResearch only under strict, specified conditions, which are no less onerous than the guidelines postulated by IIROC. Similarly, eResearch, its officers, and directors are allowed to trade in shares, warrants, convertible securities, or options of any of the Covered Companies under identical restrictions.

