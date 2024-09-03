

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - U.S. forces have captured an ISIS leader who was helping fighters of the terrorist outfit after they escaped from a detention center in Syria.



U.S. Central Command said its forces arrested Khaled Ahmed al-Dandal with the help of Syrian Democratic Forces during the early morning hours of Sunday.



The ISIS facilitator was believed to have helped five foreign ISIS terrorists who recently escaped from the Raqqah detention facility.



Two Russians, two Afghans and one Libyans escaped last Thursday. SDF recaptured two escapees while the search continues for the three who remain at large.



A primary objective of ISIS remains to free their fighters currently held in detention and subsequently fuel a revival of the dreaded terrorist organization, according to Centcom.



'Over 9,000 ISIS detainees remain in over 20 SDF detention facilities in Syria, a literal and figurative 'ISIS Army' in detention,' said Gen. Michael Erik Kurilla, Commander, U.S. Central Command. 'If a large number of these ISIS fighters escaped, it would pose an extreme danger to the region and beyond. We will continue to work with the international community to repatriate these ISIS fighters to their countries of origin for final adjudication.'



