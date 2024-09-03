Perfect Moment Ltd. (NYSE American: PMNT), the high-performance, luxury skiwear and lifestyle brand that fuses technical excellence with fashion-led designs, has been invited to present at the 26th Annual H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference being held at Lotte New York Palace Hotel in New York City on September 9-11, 2024.

Perfect Moment CEO Mark Buckley will be joined by the company's CFO Jeff Clayborne for virtual one-on-one meetings with investors and analysts held on September 10 and 11.

Management will discuss the company's market leadership as one of the most followed luxury ski brands worldwide due to its holistic marketing approach.

Perfect Moment recently joined forces with Quiet Platforms, a wholly owned subsidiary of American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE: AEO), to establish distribution and order fulfillment centers in the U.S. It also recently launched its Ibiza-inspired Summer Capsule Collection across the company's global eCommerce channels, as well as secured its first seasonal retail location in the SoHo neighborhood of New York City, with the grand opening planned for October.

To submit your H.C. Conference registration request, click here. To schedule a one-on-one meeting with Perfect Moment, please contact your H.C. representative.

For questions or further information about Perfect Moment, please contact Ron Both of CMA at +1 (949) 432-7557 or submit your request here.

About H.C. Wainwright

H.C. Wainwright is a full-service investment bank dedicated to providing corporate finance, strategic advisory and related services to public and private companies across multiple sectors and regions. H.C. Wainwright Co. also provides research and sales and trading services to institutional investors.

According to Sagient Research Systems, H.C. Wainwright's team is ranked as the #1 Placement Agent in terms of aggregate CMPO (confidentially marketed public offering), RD (registered direct offering) and PIPE (private investment in public equity) executed cumulatively since 1998. For more information, visit H.C. Wainwright Co. on the Internet at www.hcwco.com.

About Perfect Moment

Founded in 1984 in the mountains of Chamonix, Perfect Moment is a high-performance luxury skiwear and lifestyle brand. It blends technical excellence with fashion-forward designs, creating pieces that effortlessly transition from the slopes to the city, the beach, and beyond.

Initially the vision of extreme sports filmmaker and professional skier Thierry Donard, the brand was built on a sense of adventure that has sustained for over 20 years. Donard, fueled by his personal experiences, was driven by a desire to create pieces that offered quality, style and performance, pushing the wearer in the pursuit of every athlete's dream: to experience 'The Perfect Moment.'

In 2010, British-Swiss entrepreneurial couple Jane and Max Gottschalk took ownership of the brand. Under Jane's creative direction Perfect Moment was injected with a new style focus, one that reignited the spirit of the heritage brand, along with a commitment to improving fit, performance and the use of best-in-class functional materials. As such, the designs evolved into distinct statement pieces synonymous with the brand as we know it today.

Today, the brand is available globally, online and via key retailers, including MyTheresa, Net-a-Porter, Harrods, Selfridges, Saks, Bergdorf Goodman and Neiman Marcus.

Learn more at www.perfectmoment.com.

Important Cautions Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "contemplate," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "seek," "may," "might," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "target," "aim," "should," "will" "would," or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based on our current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, include those risks and uncertainties described more fully in the section titled "Risk Factors" in the final prospectus for our initial public offering and in our Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of this date and are based on information currently available to us. We undertake no duty to update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

