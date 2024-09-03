Amprius Technologies, Inc. ("Amprius" or the "Company") (NYSE: AMPX), a leader in next-generation lithium-ion batteries with its Silicon Anode Platform, today announced its schedule for September appearances and activities.

Commercial Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (CUAV) Expo

Date: September 3-5, 2024

Location: Caesars Forum; Las Vegas, NV

Event Details: Amprius will exhibit at Booth 340. Members of the Amprius business development team will be available for one-on-one meetings at the event. If you are interested in scheduling a meeting, please contact inquire@amprius.com.

2024 Gateway Conference

Date: September 4, 2024

Location: Four Seasons Hotel; San Francisco, CA

Event Details: Amprius CEO Dr. Kang Sun and CFO Sandra Wallach will meet with investors one-on-one at the event. Management will also deliver a presentation on Wednesday, September 4th at 1:00 p.m. PT that will be webcast live and available for replay here. For additional information, to request an invitation, or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with management, please email conference@gateway-grp.com.

H.C. Wainwright 26th Annual Global Investment Conference

Date: September 9-11, 2024

Location: Lotte New York Palace; New York, NY

Event Details: Amprius CEO Dr. Kang Sun and CFO Sandra Wallach will meet with investors one-on-one at the event. If you are interested in scheduling a time to meet with management, please contact your H.C. Wainwright representative.

DroneX

Date: September 24-25, 2024

Location: ExCel Exhibition Centre; London, UK

Event Details: Amprius will exhibit at Booth H40. Members of the Amprius Business Development team are available for one-on-one meetings. If you are interested in scheduling a meeting, please contact inquire@amprius.com.

The Oppenheimer Innovating Sustainability Summit

Date: September 24, 2024

Location: Virtual

Event Details: Amprius CEO Dr. Kang Sun and CFO Sandra Wallach will meet with investors one-on-one at the event. If you are interested in scheduling a time to meet with management, please contact your Oppenheimer representative.

About Amprius Technologies, Inc.

Amprius Technologies, Inc. is a leading manufacturer of high-energy and high-power lithium-ion batteries, producing the industry's highest-known energy density cells. The company's commercially available SiMaxx batteries deliver up to 450 Wh/kg and 1,150 Wh/L, with third-party validation of 500Wh/kg and 1,300 Wh/L. Amprius expanded its product portfolio to include the SiCore platform in 2024, significantly enhancing its ability to serve additional customer applications. The company's corporate headquarters is in Fremont, California, where it maintains an R&D lab and a MWh scale manufacturing facility for the fabrication of silicon anodes and cells. To serve customer demand, Amprius entered into several agreements to secure over 500MWh of contract manufacturing available today and entered into a lease agreement for a gigawatt-hour-scale facility in Brighton, Colorado. For additional information, please visit amprius.com. Also, see the company's LinkedIn and Twitter pages.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240903796788/en/

Contacts:

Investors

Tom Colton, Greg Bradbury

Gateway Group, Inc.

949-574-3860

IR@amprius.com



Media

Zach Kadletz, Brenlyn Motlagh

Gateway Group, Inc.

949-574-3860

Amprius@Gateway-grp.com