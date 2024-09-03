Perk Labs Inc. Provides Corporate Update

Perk Labs Inc. (CSE:PERK)(OTC PINK:PKLBF)(FKT:PKLB) ("Perk" or the "Company"), is pleased to provide an update on the Company's current direction and strategy.

Our financial statements, which were delayed due to the complexities arising from our recent merger and the transition to a new auditing firm, are expected to be released in September. Once the Annual and subsequent Interim Filings are released, the Company believes that it will have satisfied the conditions of the British Columbia Securities Commission and have the cease trade order (the "FFCTO") lifted, allowing full trading in its securities to resume.

In terms of product development, our subsidiary Getit Technologies ("Getit") has made significant progress, particularly in expanding capabilities to give us the opportunity to pursue partnerships with businesses operating in both the U.S. and Canada. Our team has successfully integrated U.S. tax and currency support, enabling us to operate effectively across the U.S. in the future.

Additionally, we're thrilled to announce the launch of our first fully native app, which includes our latest feature - a white-label loyalty program for web and native apps. This enhancement not only adds value for our customers but also strengthens our competitive edge in the market.

We have also refined our focus to address what we refer to as "Complex Purchase Environments". While Getit initially concentrated on restaurants and bars, our experience has led us to identify a market opportunity where we have a more distinct competitive advantage. These environments are venues that require a seamless customer ordering and payment experience despite dealing with a diverse range of transactions across multiple point-of-sale ("POS") systems. A recent example of this is our partnership with the Carleton University Students' Association, where we provided a custom-branded payment platform that allows students to order food, buy merchandise and purchase tickets all from their mobile devices.

The market potential for these Complex Purchase Environments is vast, encompassing stadiums, sports arenas, university campuses, hotels, and conference centers. Each conversation with prospective customers provides us with deeper insights into the pain points they face, and how Getit can uniquely address these challenges, offering value for our clients, and a more convenient experience for their customers.

Our team is working diligently and looks forward to resolving our regulatory delays and moving forward with our growth strategy.

About Perk Labs Inc.

Perk Labs Inc., (CSE:PERK)(OTC PINK:PKLBF)(FKT:PKLB), the owner of Getit Technologies Inc. and Perk Hero Software Inc. ("Perk Labs"), provides innovative mobile ordering and payment systems, allowing customers the ability to scan a QR code or NFC sticker to order and pay for their purchases directly from their phone. The Company specializes in providing a single unified payment interface for complex purchase environments - environments that have multiple retailers processing an array of different transactions, including food and beverage purchases, merchandise sales, ticketing, registrations, donations, parking fees, and service payments. The Company provides a custom-branded solution that is ideal for multi-transaction brands such as stadiums and arenas, university and college campuses, conference centers, hotels and resorts, festivals and events, and professional service companies.

For more information, contact:

Ryan Hardy

CEO

(833) 338-0299

investors@getittechnologies.io

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking information or forward-looking statements (collectively "forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information is typically identified by words such as: "may", "believe", "thinks", "expect", "exploring", "expand", "could", "anticipate", "intend", "estimate", "plan", "pursue", "potentially", "projected", "should", "will" and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. These forward-looking statements, which involve risks and uncertainties, relate to, among other things, the discussion of the Company's business strategies and its expectations concerning future operations, and expectations of future revenues for the Company. Although the Company considers these forward-looking statements to be reasonable based on information currently available to it, they may prove to be incorrect, and the forward-looking statements in this release are subject to numerous risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause future results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. The Company cautions investors that any forward-looking information provided by the Company is not a guarantee of future results or performance, and that actual results may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Undue reliance should not be placed on such forward-looking information, as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are based will occur.

