

DALLAS (dpa-AFX) - Nokia has signed a multi-year agreement with AT&T to deploy next-generation fiber access technology. Nokia will provide Lightspan MF and Altiplano platforms under the agreement. The five-year deal will include fiber network upgrades to AT&T's current footprint and next-generation fiber technologies for future network expansions and is Build America, Buy America-compliant.



Sandy Motley, President of Fixed Networks at Nokia, said: 'Our fiber solution opens the door to a full range of PON technologies available on the same platform and fiber. This includes 10/25G PON today and eventually 50/100G PON in the future. Ultimately this can help operators like AT&T make the most of their existing fiber broadband networks today and in the future.'



