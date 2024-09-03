

ESPOO (dpa-AFX) - Finnish network company Nokia Corp. (NOK) announced Tuesday a collaboration with RUCKUS Networks, a CommScope business, to create an innovative solution for deploying seamless in-building and campus-wide connectivity, uniquely tailored to the needs of diverse industry verticals.



This joint solution combines Nokia's best-in-class fiber-based Optical LAN with RUCKUS Network's industry-leading enterprise Wi-Fi and switching solutions, creating an integrated infrastructure.



This partnership offers an integrated fiber and Wi-Fi solution for delivering broadband service inside MDUs, offices, large venues, hospitality, medical facilities, and other enterprise segments.



Fiber is a game changer for campus and in-building connectivity due to its ability to offer future-proof capacity while significantly reducing power consumption and total cost of ownership. The combination of fiber and Wi-Fi delivers robust and scalable connectivity across mobility, IoT, and digital transformation initiatives.



