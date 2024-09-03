

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Houthi rebels have attacked two crude oil tankers in the Red Sea on Monday.



The Iranian-backed Yemeni rebels launched two ballistic missiles and a one-way attack uncrewed aerial system targeting the Panama flagged/owned, Greek operated MV Blue Lagoon I and the Saudi flagged, owned, and operated MV Amjad. The weapons hit both vessels, U.S. Central Command said.



The massive ships are laden with crude oil. MV Amjad is carrying approximately two million barrels of oil.



It is the third oil tanker coming under the Houthis' attack in two weeks.



The United States warned of a major environmental disaster as a result of oil leaking in large volume from a Greek oil tanker which was damaged in attack by Houthi rebels in the Red Sea on August 21.



Salvage efforts are underway in the Southern Red Sea for the disabled MV Delta Sounion, which is still on fire.



The rebel movement, which controls much of Yemen, have been frequently targeting international shipping in the Red Sea, including U.S. military vessels and oil tankers, since mid-November in retaliation for Israeli attacks in Gaza.



Meanwhile, U.S. Central Command said its forces destroyed two missile systems in a Houthi-controlled area of Yemen.



