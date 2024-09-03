Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co., Ltd: Nisun International Achieves Cumulative Revenue of RMB 1.75 Billion (Approximately USD 240 Million) in Gold Supply Chain Business

SHANGHAI, Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co., Ltd. ("Nisun International" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: NISN), a technology and industry driven integrated supply chain solutions provider, is proud to announce a significant milestone in its gold trading business. Through its subsidiaries, Nisun International has achieved cumulative revenue exceeding RMB 1.75 billion (approximately USD 240 million) in the centralized procurement, retail, and wholesale of gold products since the business started in January 2023. This achievement underscores the Company's strategic expansion and growing presence in the gold supply chain trading sector.

"We are thrilled to reach this milestone, which reflects the effectiveness of our strategic approach to diversifying our business and enhancing our supply chain capabilities," said Mr. Xin Liu, CEO of Nisun International. "Our success in the gold market demonstrates our ability to identify and capitalize on growth opportunities within the commodity supply chain sector. This accomplishment is a testament to our team's hard work and commitment to driving sustainable growth."

Nisun International's subsidiaries have strategically positioned themselves within the Shenzhen Shuibei International Jewelry Trading Center, the largest and most comprehensive gold jewelry hub in China. This center is a vital marketplace, representing over 75% of China's gold jewelry market share and serving as a barometer for the industry. By leveraging its presence in this key market, Nisun International provides extensive raw material support for both online and offline sales of its cooperative enterprises, enhancing its ability to meet diverse customer needs with efficiency and scale.

Nisun International's engagement at the Shenzhen Shuibei International Jewelry Exchange Center allows the Company to fully exploit its capabilities as a professional trading platform, offering a "one-stop" procurement solution for clients. This approach not only meets the procurement needs of customers efficiently but also provides substantial economies of scale, ensuring Nisun International remains a competitive force in the gold market.

The Company's growth in the gold sector is aligned with its broader strategy of integrating advanced technologies, such as industrial digitalization and intelligent manufacturing, across its diversified business segments. Nisun International is committed to optimizing its cooperation mechanisms and resource allocation to drive innovation and sustainable development in its supply chain trading business.

"Our achievements in the gold market are a reflection of our strategic initiatives aimed at enhancing our supply chain operations and expanding our portfolio," added Mr. Liu. "By focusing on innovation and market integration, we continue to explore new avenues for growth, ultimately delivering greater value to our shareholders."

As Nisun International continues to strengthen its foothold in the gold market, the Company remains dedicated to exploring further opportunities within the commodity supply chain sector, reinforcing its commitment to innovation, excellence, and market leadership.

