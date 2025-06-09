

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co., Ltd. (NISN), Monday, announced an expansion into the edible oil trading sector through its newly acquired subsidiary Zhetai (Tianjin) Trading Co., Ltd. in Northern China. The company expects to generate RMB 3 billion or $415 million in revenue from its edible oil business in 2025.



Nisun International is a technology-driven financing solutions provider, while Zhetai Tianjin specializes in the centralized procurement, storage, refining, logistics, and distribution of edible oils, including soybean oil, rapeseed oil, and palm oil.



Nisun International expects cross-selling its higher-margin financial solutions to companies along the edible oil value chain and potential for synergies between Zhetai Tianjin's trading operations and the Company's supply chain financing services.



The Chinese edible oil market exceeds 40 million tons in annual consumption and is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of approximately 5% over the next five years.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News