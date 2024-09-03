Anzeige
Aker ASA: Completion of the Aker BioMarine Feed Ingredients transaction

FORNEBU, Norway, Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Reference is made to the stock exchange announcements by Aker ASA ("Aker") and Aker BioMarine ASA on July 3, 2024 regarding the sale of Aker BioMarine's ownership position in the Feed Ingredients business to American Industrial Partners ("AIP") and Aker ASA (via its wholly owned subsidiary Aker Capital AS). Today, Aker BioMarine announced that the transaction has been completed.

Aker BioMarine intends to distribute an extraordinary dividend of approximately NOK 45 per share following completion of the transaction, subject to final decision by the board of directors. Aker will participate in the further value creation of the Feed Ingredients business through its 40 percent ownership in Aker BioMarine Antarctic Holding II AS.

For further information, please refer to Aker BioMarine ASA's stock exchange announcements published today, available at Aker BioMarine's ticker "AKBM" on: www.newsweb.no and at www.akerbiomarine.no

Media contact:
Atle Kigen, Head of Media Relations and Public Affairs, Aker ASA
Tel: +47 90 78 48 78
Email: atle.kigen@akerasa.com

Investor contacts:
Fredrik Berge, Head of Investor Relations, Aker ASA
Tel: +47 45 03 20 90
Email: fredrik.berge@akerasa.com

Christopher Robin Vinter, VP IR & Corporate Finance, Aker BioMarine ASA
Mobile: +47 91 16 08 20
Email: christopher.vinter@akerbiomarine.com

This information is considered to be inside information pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation article 7 and is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to MAR article 17 and Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

This stock exchange announcement was published by Laila Hop, Paralegal, Aker ASA, on September 3, 2024, at 15:34 CEST.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/aker-asa/r/aker-asa--completion-of-the-aker-biomarine-feed-ingredients-transaction,c4032489

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/aker-asa-completion-of-the-aker-biomarine-feed-ingredients-transaction-302236814.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
