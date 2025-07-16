Anzeige
Mittwoch, 16.07.2025
Klinisch validiert. Vertriebsbereit. Und kurz vor der FDA-Zulassung.
WKN: A0B8L8 | ISIN: NO0010234552
16.07.2025 07:18 Uhr
Aker ASA reports second quarter and half-year results 2025

OSLO, Norway, July 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Net Asset Value ("NAV") of Aker ASA and holding companies ("Aker") was NOK 66.5 billion at the end of the second quarter 2025, after dividends paid, up from NOK 61.9 billion at the end of the first quarter. During the first half of 2025, Aker paid a dividend of NOK 26.50 per share, based on the 2024 annual accounts. This represented a total dividend distribution of NOK 2.0 billion to Aker's shareholders.

"In a time of global uncertainty, Aker continues to act with discipline, focused on what we can control and influence. The first half of 2025 reflects our commitment to long-term value creation - through deliberate portfolio refinement, strategic steps in real estate, and early positioning in areas we believe hold long-term potential. Despite continued geopolitical uncertainty and volatility, we outperformed the market with a total shareholder return of 24.1 percent in the first half of the year, including dividend, our portfolio continues to demonstrate both resilience and capacity for shareholder value creation," said Øyvind Eriksen, President and CEO of Aker ASA.

During the first half of 2025, Aker demonstrated active ownership in line with its long-term strategy of building a more focused portfolio with potential for value creation. This included expanding its exposure to real estate through investments in SBB and Public Property Invest and simplifying the portfolio structure by consolidating ownership in Aker Horizons.

Key Financials - Second Quarter 2025:

• GAV:

NOK 76.3bn

• Listed equity investments:

NOK 54.7bn

• Unlisted equity investments:

NOK 13.3bn

• Cash & Other assets:

NOK 8.3bn

• NAV:

NOK 66.5bn

• NAV per Share:

NOK 895

• Share Price:

NOK 655

• Dividend Paid:

NOK 26.50 per share (NOK 2.0bn)

• Liquidity:

NOK 6.4bn*

(*of which NOK 0.7bn cash and liquid funds, including undrawn credit facilities)

The webcast presentation will be held today at 09:00 CEST at www.akerasa.com/webcast. All material, incl. excel-file, will be available at www.akerasa.com

Media contact:
Atle Kigen, Head of Media Relations and Public Affairs
Tel: +47 90 78 48 78
E-mail: atle.kigen@akerasa.com

Investor contact:
Fredrik Berge, Head of Investor Relations
Tel: +47 45 03 20 90
E-mail: fredrik.berge@akerasa.com

This information is considered to be inside information pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

This stock exchange announcement was published by Laila Hop, Paralegal, Aker ASA, on July 16, 2025, at 07:00 CEST.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/aker-asa/r/aker-asa-reports-second-quarter-and-half-year-results-2025,c4207387

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/18835/4207387/3581801.pdf

Second Quarter and Half-Year Results 2025

https://mb.cision.com/Public/18835/4207387/928d5b434f4f8525.pdf

Second Quarter and Half-Year Presentation 2025

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/aker-asa-reports-second-quarter-and-half-year-results-2025-302506463.html

