Donnerstag, 14.08.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Setup für DOGE & LTC Mining läuft an - und diese Aktie steht in der ersten Reihe
WKN: A0B8L8 | ISIN: NO0010234552 | Ticker-Symbol: FKM
Tradegate
14.08.25 | 17:06
57,80 Euro
+0,52 % +0,30
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
PR Newswire
14.08.2025 17:30 Uhr
Aker ASA: Mandatory Notification of Trade

OSLO, Norway, Aug. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Aker ASA today bought 9,056 own shares at an average price of NOK 688.2461 per share. The shares were acquired on Euronext Oslo Børs as part of the company's share program for employees. This gives Aker ASA a new holding of 42,567 own shares.

Investor contact:
Fredrik Berge, Head of Investor Relations
Tel: +47 45 03 20 90
E-mail: fredrik.berge@akerasa.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/aker-asa/r/aker-asa--mandatory-notification-of-trade,c4218226

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/aker-asa-mandatory-notification-of-trade-302530361.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
