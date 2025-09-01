Aker ASA: Mandatory notification of trade

OSLO, Norway, Sept. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Reference is made to the announcements made today by Aker Horizons ASA ("Aker Horizons") regarding the satisfaction of the conditions for the distribution of Aker Horizons' shares in Aker Horizons Holding AS ("AKHH") as a dividend in-kind to Aker Horizons' shareholders and the satisfaction of the conditions for completion of the planned merger (the "Merger") between AKHH, and AKH HoldCo AS, a wholly owned subsidiary of Aker ASA (the "Company") upon completion of the distribution of AKHH shares.

Shareholders in Aker Horizons (other than AKH HoldCo AS) will as a result of completion of the Merger receive merger consideration in the form of NOK 0.267963 in cash and 0.001898 shares in the Company for each share owned in Aker Horizons (the "Consideration Shares").

The following primary insiders (PDMRs) of the Company and close associates of PDMRs will receive Consideration Shares in Aker ASA as part of the Merger (calculated based on their current shareholding in Aker Horizons):

Erøy AS, a company closely associated with Øyvind Eriksen, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, will receive 542 Consideration Shares;





Svein Oskar Stoknes, Chief Financial Officer of the Company, will receive 63 Consideration Shares;





Aker Solutions ASA, a company closely associated with Øyvind Eriksen, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, will receive 1,435 Consideration Shares;





Fredrik Berge, the Company's Head of Investor Relations, will receive 5 Consideration Shares; and





Edith Synnøve Bjerkan, deputy employee-elected director of the Company, will receive 1 Consideration Share.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Article 19 of Regulation EU 596/2014 (the EU Market Abuse Regulation). Please refer to the attached PDMR forms for further details.

Media contact:

Atle Kigen, Head of Media Relations and Public Affairs

Tel: +47 90 78 48 78

E-mail: atle.kigen@akerasa.com

Investor contact:

Fredrik Berge, Head of Investor Relations

Tel: +47 45 03 20 90

E-mail: fredrik.berge@akerasa.com

