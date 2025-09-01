Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 02.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Blockbuster-Potenzial und Übernahmefantasie: Hier entsteht das nächste Big Pharma-Ziel!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0B8L8 | ISIN: NO0010234552 | Ticker-Symbol: FKM
Tradegate
01.09.25 | 21:40
62,70 Euro
0,00 % 0,00
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
AKER ASA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AKER ASA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
62,6062,8001.09.
62,6062,7001.09.
PR Newswire
01.09.2025 23:18 Uhr
179 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Aker ASA: Mandatory notification of trade

OSLO, Norway, Sept. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Reference is made to the announcements made today by Aker Horizons ASA ("Aker Horizons") regarding the satisfaction of the conditions for the distribution of Aker Horizons' shares in Aker Horizons Holding AS ("AKHH") as a dividend in-kind to Aker Horizons' shareholders and the satisfaction of the conditions for completion of the planned merger (the "Merger") between AKHH, and AKH HoldCo AS, a wholly owned subsidiary of Aker ASA (the "Company") upon completion of the distribution of AKHH shares.

Shareholders in Aker Horizons (other than AKH HoldCo AS) will as a result of completion of the Merger receive merger consideration in the form of NOK 0.267963 in cash and 0.001898 shares in the Company for each share owned in Aker Horizons (the "Consideration Shares").

The following primary insiders (PDMRs) of the Company and close associates of PDMRs will receive Consideration Shares in Aker ASA as part of the Merger (calculated based on their current shareholding in Aker Horizons):

  • Erøy AS, a company closely associated with Øyvind Eriksen, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, will receive 542 Consideration Shares;

  • Svein Oskar Stoknes, Chief Financial Officer of the Company, will receive 63 Consideration Shares;

  • Aker Solutions ASA, a company closely associated with Øyvind Eriksen, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, will receive 1,435 Consideration Shares;

  • Fredrik Berge, the Company's Head of Investor Relations, will receive 5 Consideration Shares; and

  • Edith Synnøve Bjerkan, deputy employee-elected director of the Company, will receive 1 Consideration Share.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Article 19 of Regulation EU 596/2014 (the EU Market Abuse Regulation). Please refer to the attached PDMR forms for further details.

Media contact:
Atle Kigen, Head of Media Relations and Public Affairs
Tel: +47 90 78 48 78
E-mail: atle.kigen@akerasa.com

Investor contact:
Fredrik Berge, Head of Investor Relations
Tel: +47 45 03 20 90
E-mail: fredrik.berge@akerasa.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act and the requirements under the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/aker-asa/r/aker-asa--mandatory-notification-of-trade,c4227923

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/18835/4227923/3642212.pdf

AKER - PDMR Attachments

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/aker-asa-mandatory-notification-of-trade-302543262.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.