Parade Announces Direct Integration With Trimble's TMW.Suite for Next-Gen Carrier Management

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 3, 2024 / Parade, the industry leader in capacity management automation and AI solutions for freight brokerages, today announced a new direct integration with Trimble's TMW.Suite Transportation Management Software (TMS). This collaboration aims to deliver unparalleled carrier management efficiency and cutting-edge generative AI tools seamlessly within Trimble's TMW.Suite.

The integration brings together Parade's best-in-class freight automation capabilities with TMW.Suite's powerful TMS, setting new standards for operational efficiency in the freight brokerage industry. By leveraging this new integration, brokers can automate carrier profile building, reduce data input time and gain greater insights from a TMS solution. The combined solution also enables brokers to book loads through various channels, including email, white-label portals or across Parade's extensive network of partners, carriers, freight marketplaces and load boards.

The new integration offers key benefits for Parade customers, including :

Up to 4X increase in digital quotes volume

Up to 2X improvement in load booking efficiency

An average increase of 25% in carrier reuse

An average reduction of 30% in time spent engaging with unqualified or fraudulent carriers

The integration allows brokers to procure, validate and manage carriers more effectively. In addition, the integration is further powered by Parade's Capacity CoDriver-Parade's generative AI feature-to address challenges such as quote generation, carrier verification, and manual communication overload.

"Parade's integration with TMW.Suite provides data and technology to transform freight brokerages into digital-first operations," said Anthony Sutardja, CEO and co-founder of Parade "This digital transformation enables brokers to book loads online with a click, creates a more efficient workforce, and dramatically improves operating margins."

"The integration between Trimble and Parade gives freight brokers and third-party logistics companies a modern, cloud-based TMS with automated capacity management for higher margin sourcing and coverage of carriers," said Renadlo Adler, director, channel development and alliances, transportation & logistics at Trimble. "This collaboration brings together TMW and Parade's truckload capacity management via its carrier, load board, and marketplace partners."

Parade and Trimble's innovative collaboration marks a significant milestone in the freight brokerage industry as it continues to evolve, addressing key pain points such as operational inefficiencies, email overwhelm, and the need for streamlined carrier qualification.

The integration is currently available to Parade customers who use TMW.Suite.

Parade will also be spotlighted at Trimble's Insight Tech Conference on September 15-17 in Las Vegas. For more information on Trimble Insight, visit: https://transportation.trimble.com/resources/insight.

About Parade

Parade is the leading AI-enabled capacity management platform that empowers freight brokers to supercharge their customer-facing and carrier-facing teams. Parade supercharges your existing brokerage TMS and tools to reutilize carriers, streamline workflows, and automate load-bookings. Top freight brokerages use Parade to expand capacity coverage, scale teams, and grow business.

About Trimble Transportation

Trimble Transportation is transforming the global supply chain through intelligent, connected technology and workflows that are rooted in industry-standard commercial maps and data. At the intersection of the physical and digital worlds, Trimble Transportation offers SaaS, web, mobile and installed solutions that improve efficiency, promote safety, optimize utilization, and enable collaboration. From planning to delivery, we provide cutting edge procurement, transportation management, mapping, routing, dispatch, navigation, location, fleet management, ELD compliance and asset maintenance solutions. For more information, visit: transportation.trimble.com.

About Trimble

Trimble is transforming the ways people move, build and live. Core technologies in positioning, modeling and data analytics connect the digital and physical worlds to improve our customers' productivity, quality, safety, transparency and sustainability. For more information about Trimble (NASDAQ: TRMB), visit: www.trimble.com.

