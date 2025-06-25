

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Trimble (TRMB) and TDK's InvenSense on Tuesday announced that they have partnered to offer a next-generation navigation solution integrating Trimble's ProPoint Go engine and RTX correction service with TDK's SmartAutomotive Inertial Measurement Units - IMUs.



This collaboration delivers improved accuracy and reliability in positioning and navigation for automotive and IoT sectors, including autonomous vehicles, ADAS, drones, field robotics, and industrial machinery.



ProPoint Go features quad-frequency GNSS signal support and is the first to deliver ASIL-C certified correction data, enhancing automated driving safety. TDK's compact six-axis IMUs combine accelerometers and gyroscopes using a MEMS platform to ensure high-performance, low-power functionality across diverse environments.



Trimble's Olivier Casabianca noted that the integration ensures safety and precision in connected systems, while TDK's Stefano Zanella highlighted the move as a milestone in simplifying deployment and maximizing automation benefits. The jointly developed solution supports conditions ranging from open skies to indoor and extreme environments, and is available now for testing via the Trimble Evaluation Kit.



Tuesday, TRMB closed at $73.71, up 1.38%, and traded after hours to close at $74.39, gaining an additional 0.92% on the NasdaqGS.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



