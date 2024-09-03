

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Constellation Brands, Inc. (STZ), Tuesday announced that it now expects reported earnings of $3.05 to $7.92 per share, compared to the previously estimated $14.63 to $14.93 per share for the fiscal year 2025.



The newly expected earnings per share includes a non-cash goodwill impairment loss for the Wine and Spirits business of approximately $1.5 to $2.5 billion for its second quarter.



Also, the company anticipates comparable earnings per share of $13.60 to $13.80, compared to previously expected earnings per share of $13.50 to $13.80.



Analysts, on average, polled by Thomson Reuters estimate earnings of $13.7 per share for the same period.



The beverages manufacturer lowered estimates for enterprise net sales growth to 4 to 6 percent, from the previously estimated 6 to 7 percent, primarily due to the ongoing macroeconomic headwinds, and prolonged inventory destocking in wine and spirits market.



Currently, Constellation Brands's stock is trading at $246.68, up 2.31 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2024 AFX News