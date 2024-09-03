

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Huawei is planning to introduce the world's first tri-folding smartphone, which can transform a phone-sized device into a tablet-size screen.



The Chinese company shared a teaser on Weibo, revealing a device with a 10-inch display when completely unfolded, featuring three folding sides in a sort of reverse Z-shape, Macrumors notes.



The company's consumer and automotive technology executive Richard Yu has described the upcoming smartphone as an 'epoch-making product.'



Apart from the tri-fold phone, Huawei will introduce new smartwatches and other accessories on September 10.



Interestingly, Huawei's launch event will take place just hours after Apple's (AAPL) 'It's Glowtime' event, where the company's highly anticipated iPhone 16 lineup will be revealed.



The timing of these events suggest that Huawei is aiming to challenge Apple's position in the Chinese market, where the U.S. company had fallen out from the top five smartphone vendors by market share in the second quarter of 2023, according to research firm Canalys.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2024 AFX News