

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A review, commissioned by the World Health Organization, found that mobile phones are not linked with brain cancers, offering reassurance to billions of users about the safety of mobile devices.



The study, led by the Australian Radiation Protection and Nuclear Safety Agency or Arpansa, conducted a systematic review of more than 5,000 studies. The final analysis included 63 studies from 22 different countries conducted between 1994 and 2022.



'Worries about the health effects of new technology are common and tend to increase when a new technology is adopted widely or adopted quickly,' Keith Petrie, a professor in the Department of Psychological Medicine at University of Auckland, New Zealand, said.



The research team focused on cancers affecting the brain, pituitary gland, salivary glands, and leukemia. Also, they analyzed brain cancer trends over the years.



'These studies showed no major increases,' Mark Elwood, honorary professor of cancer epidemiology at the University of Auckland and one of the study' co-authors, said in a statement.



'Similarly, we found no increased risks of leukemia or brain cancers in children in relationship to radio or TV transmitters or cellphone base stations.'



'I'm quite confident with our conclusion. And what makes us quite confident is . even though mobile phone use has skyrocketed, brain tumor rates have remained stable,' lead author, associate prof Ken Karipidis, Arpansa's health impact assessment assistant director, concluded.



