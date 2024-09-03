

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The results of a recent Gallup poll are troubling, as they reveal that only 40% of Americans now believe that vaccines are essential for children, a significant decrease from the 58% who held this belief in 2019.



This decline in support for vaccines has been accompanied by a growing discontent with government regulations. Celebrities adding their voices to the chorus of criticism against vaccinations has only served to amplify these sentiments. As a consequence of this trend, the CDC reported 13 measles outbreaks in 2024, a significant increase from the four outbreaks reported the previous year.



In his book 'Calling the Shots: Why Parents Reject Vaccines,' author Reich has highlighted the fact that parents often evaluate immunizations on a case-by-case basis. Their concerns about specific infectious diseases shape their attitudes toward certain vaccines. It's important to note that most parental hesitancy towards vaccines is not driven by conspiracy theories or a lack of understanding about them.



Some parents express uncertainty, stating, 'I may not know the best decision, but I don't feel completely confident about this choice, so I can wait and reassess later.' However, this cautious approach may prevent parents from taking necessary preventive measures before exposing their children to illnesses, particularly measles, which is highly contagious.



Measles can be transmitted by an infected person up to four days before the characteristic rash appears and can infect as many as 18 unvaccinated individuals. By comparison, someone with COVID-19 typically infects about three others. As of August 15, 2024, there have been 219 confirmed cases in the U.S., with children aged five and younger representing 40% of these cases. More than half of those affected required hospitalization.



It's crucial to recognize that measles can lead to serious complications, including ear infections, fever, diarrhea, pneumonia, and brain swelling, which can result in hearing loss and cognitive impairments. The MMR vaccine remains the most effective way to protect children from this disease. At a minimum, the CDC and the World Health Organization advise that 95% of the population be vaccinated or possess immunity from a previous infection to curb the transmission of measles.



