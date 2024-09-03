

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - According to recent federal statistics, the rate of new breast cancer cases among Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) women is increasing at a much faster pace compared to many other racial and ethnic groups.



In 2021, around 55 out of every 100,000 AAPI women under 50 received a breast cancer diagnosis, surpassing the rates for Black and Hispanic women and approaching those of white women, according to age-adjusted data from the National Institutes of Health.



Furthermore, there has been a noticeable uptick in the occurrence of pancreatic, thyroid, colon, and endometrial cancers, as well as non-Hodgkin lymphoma among AAPI women under 50.



Despite these increases, breast cancer remains the most prevalent cancer type in this demographic. From 2018 to 2023, states such as Nevada, Utah, New Mexico, Hawaii, and California reported the highest age-adjusted breast cancer death rates among AAPI women according to the CDC. This group's rate of new diagnoses surged by 52% between 2000 and 2021, indicating a quicker growth than observed in other ethnic and racial populations.



Researchers believe that the rising cancer rates among AAPI women stem from a complex interplay of factors, including cultural changes and high-pressure lifestyle.



Scarlett Gomez, a leading researcher in a significant study on cancer causes in Asian Americans and a professor at the University of California-San Francisco's Helen Diller Family Comprehensive Cancer Center, notes that there isn't enough research to pinpoint the reasons behind the recent increase in breast cancer cases. It is likely due to a combination of risk factors accumulating over time. She emphasizes the investigation into the impact of stress, examining various stress sources and coping mechanisms throughout life.



Veronica Setiawan, who collaborates with Gomez on the study, suggests that as Asian women in the U.S. adopt more Western lifestyles, factors such as earlier onset of menstruation and delayed childbirth, along with reduced breastfeeding, may contribute to elevated breast cancer risks.



