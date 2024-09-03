

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Nocturnal fasting, a specific type of intermittent fasting, is gaining recognition for its numerous potential health benefits, including enhanced metabolism, reduced risk of chronic diseases, and an overall improvement in well-being.



This dietary approach involves abstaining from food during the night and is increasingly being adopted by individuals looking to optimize their health.



Desiree Valdez, a mathematics educator, faced significant health challenges last year, including elevated blood pressure and unwanted weight gain, despite her efforts to lead a healthier lifestyle. After consulting with Dr. Maria Delgado, a hypertension specialist at the University of Miami, Valdez received a recommendation to implement nocturnal fasting into her routine. This advice marked a turning point in her health journey.



By committing to a 16-hour fasting schedule, which allowed for an eight-hour eating window, Valdez experienced transformative health improvements. Over six months, she successfully lost nearly 50 pounds, and her blood pressure levels returned to normal ranges. During her fasting hours, she primarily consumed water, green tea, or black coffee, which helped her stay hydrated and energized without breaking her fast. Valdez shared her remarkable transformation, expressing that she now feels more vibrant and youthful than she did when she was simply a slightly overweight 50-year-old.



Nutrition specialist Jorge Herranz provided further insight into the physiological changes that occur during fasting stating, 'After those magic 12 or 16 hours without eating during the night-the body activates autophagitation or, in other words, a cell regeneration process that reduces the risk of suffering certain diseases, regulates emotional tension and cognitive capacity and teaches the body to use fat as fuel.'



Emerging research supports the idea that fasting for 14 hours or more can positively influence genes associated with longevity. Furthermore, studies indicate that maintaining an intermittent fasting regimen over 30 days can significantly lower the risk of developing serious conditions such as cancer and Alzheimer's disease. As ongoing research continues to unveil the myriad advantages of nocturnal fasting, this dietary strategy is becoming increasingly popular among individuals seeking to enhance their health and mitigate the risk of chronic illnesses.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2024 AFX News