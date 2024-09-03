

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Cox Media Group, a prominent player in the television and radio news industry and a service provider for companies like Facebook and Google, disclosed in a presentation to investors that its 'Active Listening' software leverages artificial intelligence to capture real-time intent data by monitoring conversations, reports 404 Media.



The software enables advertisers to combine this voice data with behavioral data to specifically target consumers who are actively shopping. The presentation also vaguely outlines how artificial intelligence is utilized to track consumer online behavior, emphasizing that individuals leave a data trail through their conversations and online activities.



This tool can gather and analyze behavioral and voice data from over 470 sources, with a cost of $100 per day for gathering a weekly dataset for users within a 10-mile radius.



Moreover, the presentation asserts that Cox collaborates with major tech platforms such as Google, Amazon, and Facebook, although the specifics of this collaboration regarding the advertising tool remain unclear. After 404 Media's inquiry, Google removed Cox Media Group from its advertising partners program, citing the need for all advertisers to comply with relevant laws and Google Ads policies. Subsequently, Google removed Cox from its 'Partners Program' website.



When contacted by Gizmodo, a Meta spokesperson clarified via email that the presentation listed Meta as a general marketing partner, not specifically about the program mentioned. Cox Media has faced scrutiny over allegations that its Active Listening software monitors conversations around laptops, smartphones, and home assistant devices to sell advertisements.



A study conducted last year discovered that nearly half of British respondents (45%) reported seeing ads for products shortly after discussing or viewing them on TV, without having searched for them online. Furthermore, 62% of consumers were unaware of how to prevent this, and one in eight expressed that these ads made them feel uneasy, according to the Mirror.



For individuals concerned about such monitoring, it's possible to restrict app access to their microphones by adjusting permissions in their phone's Settings menu under the 'Privacy' option. Users can review which apps have microphone access and modify permissions as needed.



