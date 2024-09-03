The Front Porch Collective: #1 New Release on Amazon Explores Mother's Journey of Self-Discovery Through Advocacy

Back to school is in full swing and parents across the country are flocking to back to school conferences, after school program orientations, and more. For parents and caregivers of the 7.5 million children with registered Individualized Education Programs (IEPs), however, back to school can be a particularly stressful time. The experience of parenting children with disabilities - from physical and developmental disabilities to learning and social differences - is an experience of advocacy, grit, and resilience.

Written in memoir style by acclaimed special education researcher and deafblind advocate, Dr. Lanya McKittrick, Silence and Light is the story of a mother's journey of self-discovery through advocacy.

Silence and Light is available on Amazon and Barnes & Noble . The book reached status as a #1 New Release in Teaching Students with Developmental & Intellectual Disabilities.

With the birth of their first son Conner, Lanya and Todd McKittrick quickly found themselves in the thick of parenting a finicky baby. Conner was a sweet baby boy but became quickly attached to bright colors, big expressive faces, and touch. It wasn't long before they realized something wasn't right - he wasn't reacting to big, startling sounds. Lanya and Todd soon brought him to their pediatrician, who downplayed the issue, but performed tests revealing that Conner was profoundly deaf.

In this riveting memoir, Lanya McKittrick shares her journey, from diagnosis to grief and culminating in advocacy and self-discovery. She uncovers important truths about life in the face of rare disease, the unique challenges that come with this rare struggle, and the value of the dogged pursuit of quality care and effective treatments for those she loves most. Readers will learn to see past the pain to get to the positive - to continue to push when it feels like all is lost. Ultimately, readers will gain understanding of the importance of connection, collaboration, and community in the healing journey through rare degenerative disease and beyond.

Author, special education researcher, and mom, Lanya McKittrick, PhD

Dr. Lanya McKittrick holds a doctorate in Special Education from the University of Northern Colorado, where she wrote her award-winning dissertation focused on collaboration within IEP teams for families of children who are deafblind. She is a special education researcher whose work is specific to families of children with low incidence disabilities, drawing from her experiences as a mother to four sons, two of whom have Usher syndrome. Lanya co-founded the Hear See Hope Foundation to raise awareness and funding for Usher syndrome research and launched Lane of Inquiry to support families of children who are deafblind through research and advocacy. With over 25 years of dedication, she also founded Silence and Light Consulting to offer compassionate guidance and resources. As a public speaker, trainer, and family support professional, Lanya blends professional expertise with personal experience to empower families and advocate for special education.

"I hope [Silence and Light can] help other families like mine process grief and feel less alone," explains Lanya in a recent blog post .

"And, I hope it'll help you be brave in all that you do to be the best parent you can be - to understand that parenting is hard and that it's ok to just do the best you can at that moment in time. To give yourself grace."

Dive into the poignant and powerful story of Lanya and Todd as they navigate the uncharted waters of parenting a child with profound deafness and later, a rare genetic condition, Usher syndrome. Determined to provide the best life for their son, Lanya and Todd immersed themselves in the deaf and hard-of-hearing community, accessing every resource to support Conner's development.

Exploring themes such as self-advocacy, self-discovery, parenting, and special education, Silence and Light offers readers a beacon of hope while providing tangible lessons for parenting children with disabilities.

Silence and Light is published by 10/10 Press , an award winning publishing house that incorporates a partnership publishing model that blends traditional publishing while allowing authors to maintain control of the process and royalties. Interested in learning more? Get in contact with 10/10 Press.

For Media Inquiries, please contact:

Paige Dungan

The Front Porch Collective

Founder & Principal

pdungan@thefrontporchcollective.co

SOURCE: The Front Porch Collective

View the original press release on accesswire.com